In China, they talked about plans to avoid delisting of Chinese companies from the United States :: News :: RBC Investments

By law, the United States can strip foreign companies of their listing on American exchanges if they do not meet US auditing standards within three years.

The Chinese and US authorities are working together to prevent

delisting

Chinese companies from American exchanges. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of the official representative of the PRC Securities Commission.

“We do not think that delisting Chinese companies from the US market is a good option for the companies themselves, nor for global investors, nor for Sino-US relations,”

securities

China Shen Bin at a conference in Hong Kong.

In early November, Asia Financial calculated that the massive delisting of Chinese stocks on US exchanges threatened more than $ 1.1 trillion of US investors’ investments.

The US Public Company Accounts Oversight Board (PCAOB) and US lawmakers have long complained that they lack access to the internal accounting records of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges. The Chinese authorities are reluctant to provide access to such documents, citing national security concerns. However, this makes it difficult to conduct an audit, writes Reuters.

“We are working very hard to resolve the audit issue with our US partners, and communication is now smooth and transparent. There is a risk of exclusion of these companies from the listing, but we are working very hard to prevent this from happening, ”said Shen Bing.

At the end of 2020, US President Donald Trump signed a law under which all foreign companies that do not meet US audit standards within three years will be delisted. In March 2021, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began to put into practice the requirements of the law.

As a first step, the SEC required that

issuers

reported whether they are under the control of a foreign state and how this affects their reporting. And in July, the SEC said bluntly that Chinese companies should disclose the risks of Chinese government interference in their business in their reports.

The commission also compiled a list of necessary information for the audit of foreign companies that are traded on American stock exchanges. It will help the PCAOB determine whether to initiate the process of delisting a foreign company in the United States.

Exclusion of securities from the list of securities admitted to trading (quotation list of the exchange) on the initiative of the issuing company or in connection with the default of the issuer. After delisting, the securities of this issuer can only be traded on the OTC market, and the company’s capitalization cannot be calculated.



The person issuing the securities. The issuer can be either an individual or a legal entity (companies, executive authorities or local governments).



A financial instrument used to raise capital. The main types of securities: shares (grants the owner the right of ownership), bonds (debt securities) and their derivatives.

