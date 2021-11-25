In China, they were offended because of the too narrow cut of the eyes of the Dior model. The photographer had to apologize

Portrait of a Chinese woman by photographer Chen Man

Photo author, Chen Man / Dior

Photo caption,

This portrait was considered by some social media users to be a demeaning illustration of the kind of Chinese appearance they are used to seeing in the West.

A Chinese photographer was forced to apologize for a portrait of a Chinese model for the Dior brand, whose eye cut was considered offensive by some social media users.

This is a snapshot of a girl holding a Dior bag, which was exhibited in Shanghai on November 12. Almost immediately, this portrait caused dissatisfaction in local social networks, and then in the Chinese media.

The fact is that fair skin and big eyes are considered the ideal of beauty in China: local brands often attract models with just such facial features for their advertising.

Photographer Chen Man, according to some, did exactly the opposite: the girl in the portrait has a frowning face and a sinister look, plus, according to critics, the picture reinforces stereotypes about Asian appearance that are deeply rooted in the West.

