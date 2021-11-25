In China, they were offended because of the too narrow cut of the eyes of the Dior model. The photographer had to apologize

November 24, 2021

Photo author, Chen Man / Dior Photo caption, This portrait was considered by some social media users to be a demeaning illustration of the kind of Chinese appearance they are used to seeing in the West.

A Chinese photographer was forced to apologize for a portrait of a Chinese model for the Dior brand, whose eye cut was considered offensive by some social media users.

This is a snapshot of a girl holding a Dior bag, which was exhibited in Shanghai on November 12. Almost immediately, this portrait caused dissatisfaction in local social networks, and then in the Chinese media.

The fact is that fair skin and big eyes are considered the ideal of beauty in China: local brands often attract models with just such facial features for their advertising.

Photographer Chen Man, according to some, did exactly the opposite: the girl in the portrait has a frowning face and a sinister look, plus, according to critics, the picture reinforces stereotypes about Asian appearance that are deeply rooted in the West.

“Over the years, the West has formed a certain image of an Asian woman who should be narrow-eyed and with freckles on her face,” writes the Beijing Daily in its editorial column.

Social media users spoke in a similar vein: some of them considered the photo an offensive illustration of what the West thinks Chinese women look like. According to China Women’s News, the image of the model with puffy eyelids caused discomfort in the audience. Some even announced a boycott of the French brand.

At the same time, some social media users spoke out in support of the photographer and her work. “Why can’t these Chinese women with slanted eyes be considered beautiful?” Wrote one of them. “Personally, I don’t see any problem here.”

Chen Man is a renowned Chinese fashion photographer. She has photographed for the covers of leading fashion magazines and has worked with many stars including David Beckham and Chinese actress and model Fang Binhbin.

The critically-hit photograph was removed from the exposition, and the photographer and the fashion brand had to apologize. “I regret my immaturity and ignorance,” 41-year-old Chen Man wrote on the Chinese social network Weibo.

“I was born and raised in China. I have the deepest love for my country,” she added.

Photo author, Chen man Photo caption, Some have noticed that the new image is similar to previous portraits of the photographer taken for iD Magazine in 2012.

“Dior always respects the feelings of Chinese citizens. If there are any mistakes or shortcomings, Dior is open to comment and correct them in time,” the fashion house wrote on its Weibo account, adding that the image was not used for commercial purposes.