In Germany, the composition of the new government is agreed

The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats of Germany, almost two months after the elections, agreed on the composition of the new government. Information about the coalition agreement will be announced soon, German tabloid Bild reported. The new Chancellor of Germany will be the Minister of Finance in the government of Angela Merkel, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.
One of the leaders of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, will become foreign minister in the new government. According to the newspaper, co-chairman Berbock in the Green Party will receive a new ministry for climate and economy. Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner secured the post of finance minister. Also, the FDP resigned from the post of Minister of Justice, and the portfolios of the Ministers of Health and Defense were given to the Social Democrats. Scholz confirmed signing a coalition agreement on his Twitter.
Worse than now, the state of Russian-German relations in the political sphere is difficult to imagine, says Vladislav Belov of the Center for Country Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences. It is clear that Berbock is anti-Russian (the Green party, in particular, opposes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline) and will not seek to improve political relations between the two countries. But relations between the Ministry of Economy and Environment through the “green transition”, hydrogen energy, as well as with other departments of Germany will remain, the expert said.
The Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) gas pipeline is not mentioned in the agreement, and gas is named as an important fuel for ensuring the transition to a “green economy”. As for relations with Russia in general, according to the document, the government demands “an immediate end to attempts to destabilize Ukraine and violence in Eastern Ukraine.” “We support the path towards a peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which is a condition for lifting the corresponding sanctions,” the document says (quoted by Business Insider). At the same time, it states “the importance of stable relations” with Russia.
Consensus on Nord Stream 2 has been reached both in Germany and in Europe in general, not counting a number of Eastern European countries, says Aleksey Grivach, Deputy Director General of the National Energy Security Fund for Gas Problems. The withdrawal of the SP-2 issue from the coalition agreement means that the parties had too different opinions on it, but did not want to lose face in public space. One should not expect active opposition to the gas pipeline from the new German government, and the official position of the Greens will have little impact on the real policy of Berlin, Grivach said.
The absence of Nord Stream 2 in the text of the coalition agreement does not mean that it has been abandoned or that there is no continuity with the project from the side of the new government, said Nikita Blokhin, senior analyst at Alfa Bank. As the expert clarifies, the project has already been practically completed: for example, the first string of the gas pipeline is ready for commercial gas supplies, and the filling of the second string with technical gas continues. In addition, some representatives of the future government have already spoken of Nord Stream 2 as an exclusively economic project, which repeats the position of the previous leadership of Germany, Blokhin concludes.
The new government will continue to implement the “green deal”, says Belov, the decarbonization course will not change, and energy imports, including from Russia, will decline in the future, but Russia is ready for this, Belov said.
Although the participation of the Greens in the government will activate the course within the framework of the Green Deal, SP-2 will not be affected, agrees Alexander Kamkin of the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In his opinion, despite the loud statements, Russia and Germany will reach a compromise and resolve the issue of certification of the gas pipeline.
Scholz will officially become chancellor no later than December 8, writes the German edition Spiegel. A meeting of the Bundestag is timed to coincide with this date, at which Scholz will be elected. But under certain circumstances, it may take place earlier, on December 6, Spiegel notes.
The coalition, which Germans call “traffic lights” by party colors, left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel’s party, which has ruled permanently since 2005, in opposition. In the last term, Merkel conservatives from the CDU led the country in a coalition with the SPD. The radicals represented in the Bundestag – the ultra-right “Alternative for Germany” and the “Left” party, were also left behind.
The power in the country changes after the parliamentary elections held on September 26. The victory was won by the Social Democrats, slightly ahead of the CDU – 25.7% against 24.1%. For conservatives, this is the worst record in history. Third place was taken by the Greens with 14.8% of the vote. The FDP received 11.5% of the vote, and the right-wing populists from the Alternative for Germany – 10.3%. The outsider turned out to be “Levaya”, only 4.9% of voters voted for it.
In the last elections, Merkel did not put forward her candidacy for the post of chancellor. Instead, Armin Laschet, the prime minister of the most populated state of North Rhine-Westphalia, went to the elections from the conservative bloc. His main opponent within the bloc was Markus Söder, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union. In the end, the choice was made in favor of Laschet, although Söder enjoyed more electoral support.