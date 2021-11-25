Hyperinflation forecasts from the French Société Générale and a drop in international confidence in the lira from the American Goldman Sachs – this is how Western banks reacted today to “Black Tuesday” in Turkey. The national currency there collapsed so much that a wave of unprecedented protests and clashes with the police swept across the republic. Apple, which fell in price, immediately suspended the sale of its devices in Turkey. And the local media promised an imminent rise in gas and petrol prices.

The rumble of pots in the narrow streets of Istanbul should sound symbolic, indicating that the government’s policy has completely deprived citizens of food. They demand an explanation from the cabinet of ministers and the resignation of President Erdogan. The posters “Tayyip, go away!” The Turkish lira has dropped by a quarter since the beginning of the week, the largest drop in the national currency in recent years. Prices for everything went up instantly. Meral Aksener, nicknamed the Wolf, the leader of the Good Party, speaks at the parliament meeting. She is the only woman who has ever run for Turkish presidency.

“You have destroyed our money and our reputation. If this is done intentionally, there is open betrayal. And if this is the result of your incompetence, then it is obvious that you need to hold elections in the country and end this shame,” says Aksener.

But Erdogan also feels confident – not like five years ago, when the military nearly overthrew him. The ruling Justice and Development Party, including allies, has a parliamentary majority. The opposition cannot do anything about it.

“We are not primitive tribes to vote every 15-20 months. There will be no early elections, they will take place as planned in 2023. And, let me remind you that our party has always won because our goal is a great and powerful Turkey.” , Says Erdogan.

Erdogan’s geopolitical ambitions have long been not limited to Turkey alone. On the island of Yassiada (democracy and freedom) from the archipelago of the Princes’ Islands, Erdogan held the eighth summit of the Organization of Turkic States on November 12, which, in addition to Turkey, includes Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Motto: Six Countries – One Nation. And from time to time it also flirts with Ukraine, supplying there the Bayraktar (Standard Bearer) drone drones, which the Ukrainian army uses to strike at the Donbass. Such dangerous activities of the president in the international arena frightens many in Turkey, one gets the impression that he simply has no time to deal with internal problems. Former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, leader of the Democracy and Breakthrough Party, that is why he went into opposition, organizing his own party.

“Every time this government makes a mistake, it starts playing on national or religious feelings,” Babacan said.

This time, the police managed to quickly stop the protests, they did not even have to use special equipment. But the clatter of pots was only the first call informing that the Turkish population was dissatisfied with Erdogan’s policy. With such a lira exchange rate, the country will soon begin to experience problems with paying for Russian gas, and this will certainly affect both industry and heating of residential buildings.