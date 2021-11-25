In Japan, the delta strain has disappeared. Self-liquidation of the delta strain. Three scenarios for the development of coronavirus. Coronavirus victory. The fourth wave of coronavirus. November 2021 | NGS24

Our scientists did not agree on this issue. For example, Anatoly Altstein, professor at the Department of Infectology and Virology at the Institute of Professional Education at Sechenov University, said that self-destruction of the virus is unlikely, but “the burden of mutations that the virus experiences when it gets into the human body many times, of course, can reduce its infectious capabilities.” That is, when there are too many mutations in the virus, its infectivity weakens. In Japan, virology and molecular genetics are well developed, so the professor is inclined to trust the hypothesis put forward by Japanese scientists.

We talked with Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections. He said that there are several options for how the coronavirus will develop, and self-destruction is one of them, so the statement by Japanese scientists is not surprising.

– There are three scenarios for the further development of coronavirus, – Vladislav Zhemchugov is sure. – The first option – new mutations will occur, and then the vaccines will stop working. This will create a new flu-like virus. The second option is that the coronavirus can find a new host – some animal with which an “immune consensus” will be reached. The coronavirus will not kill this animal, and the host’s immunity will not completely destroy the virus. A new natural focal infection will form. And the third option is that the coronavirus will self-destruct and disappear, as was the case with MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) in 2009 and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2004. These are the two previous strains of coronavirus, why shouldn’t the current strain disappear as well? I agree with that, it would be the best scenario for everyone.