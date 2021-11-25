https://ria.ru/20211125/kuzbass-1760798699.html

In Kuzbass, an explosion at a mine killed 52 people

In Kuzbass, an explosion at a mine killed 52 people

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. According to preliminary data, 52 people became victims of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass, including six rescuers, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. , who injured the miners. As part of the investigation, the 47-year-old director of the mine, his 59-year-old first deputy and the 36-year-old head of the section were detained, according to the website of the SK. death of two or more persons. ” It can face up to seven years in prison.

