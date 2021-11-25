https://ria.ru/20211125/shakhta-1760696423.html

In Kuzbass, the search for missing miners was suspended due to the threat of an explosion

In Kuzbass, due to the threat of an explosion, the search for missing miners was suspended

In Kuzbass, the search for missing miners was suspended due to the threat of an explosion

The prospecting work in the Listvyazhnaya mine has not yet been carried out, a representative of the emergency services told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

NOVOSIBIRSK, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. Search work in the Listvyazhnaya mine has not yet been conducted, a representative of emergency services told RIA Novosti. Rescuers are being taken to the surface. Later, this information was confirmed by the Governor of Kuzbass Sergei Tsivilev. According to him, at the site of the emergency, the concentration of methane exceeded six percent, and carbon monoxide – 0.25 percent, such indicators indicate its explosiveness. He said that after the incident, 60 people sought medical help, at least 38 of them were hospitalized. 11 miners were killed. The head of the region added that the names of the victims, including 35 people who are still underground, have been established. Doctors and psychologists work with their relatives, Tsivilev also promised to provide them with any help. On Thursday, at about 08:30 (04:30 Moscow time), smoke occurred at the enterprise located in Belovo. There were 285 people underground at the time of the emergency, most of them were brought to the surface, some remain in the distant roadways, there is no communication with them. 19 rescue departments and 30 units of special equipment work on site. The mine belongs to the SDS-Ugol holding, which is included in the top -3 coal producers in the country, and is developing the reserves of the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk deposit. The company will provide assistance to the families of the victims. Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives. The hotline telephone number is 8 800 775-17-17.

2021

