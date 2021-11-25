In North Ossetia, the bill on QR codes was approved for the second time – RBC

In “United Russia” repeated voting was explained by the “high social significance” of the document

Photo: Roman Pimenov / TASS



The deputies of the Legislative Assembly of North Ossetia, from the second time, nevertheless adopted a bill allowing the introduction of QR codes on vaccination when visiting cultural institutions, catering, shopping centers.

At the first vote, the number of those who voted for the document turned out to be insufficient. In the second vote, 44 deputies supported him, four opposed, according to the Alania State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

As the speaker of the Legislative Assembly Alexei Machnev explained to the TV channel, the issue was again put to a vote on the initiative of the United Russia faction. This was explained by “the high social significance of amending the current legislation in the context of a sanitary and epidemiological situation.”

In St. Petersburg, the introduction of QR codes for cafes was postponed to the New Year



In the afternoon, when the bill was supported by 30 people (the support of 35 people was needed), various assessments of this document were heard in the Legislative Assembly. For example, Larisa Revazova (United Russia), Chairperson of the Committee on Social Policy, Healthcare and Veterans Affairs, who supported the project, spoke of the fundamental possibility of restricting citizens’ rights “in the current extraordinary situation.” She pointed out that young people are interested in the opportunity to lead their usual way of life, but the older generation has at the same time “the right to avoid premature and painful death.”