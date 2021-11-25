In Slovakia, from today, an emergency regime is in effect due to the coronavirus epidemic

In parallel with this, strict restrictions are introduced.

Due to a sharp increase in the number of cases of covid, as well as hospitalizations, the Slovak authorities decided to reduce the opportunities for free movement of residents. In particular, they will not be allowed to leave their homes at night and visit cafes and restaurants (they will only work to take away). Walking will only be allowed within areas where people live. A ban on public events has also been introduced in the republic; no shops will work, except for those selling essential goods. At the same time, leaving Slovakia is not prohibited, and schools are not closed yet.

So far, the lockdown and the state of emergency in the country have been introduced for two weeks, but by the decision of the Slovak government, they can be extended for up to three months. The republic is experiencing another wave of coronavirus, and the day before, the maximum daily increase in cases of covid in the entire pandemic was recorded – over 10 thousand people, despite the fact that a month ago the figure was three times less. At the same time, less than 50% of citizens are vaccinated in Slovakia, and the vast majority of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Austria was the first in the European Union to introduce similar measures on Monday. She announced a lockdown for 20 days – for both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Vienna does not exclude that they may soon introduce compulsory vaccination for all Austrians.

European countries now account for about two-thirds of the total daily increase in coronavirus cases in the world: over 400 thousand new cases were detected per day.