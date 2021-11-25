In St. Petersburg, restrictions are extended until January 31

Governor Alexander Beglov signed a decree of the Government of St. Petersburg “On amendments to the decree of the Government of St. Petersburg dated 13.03.2020 No. 121”.

The changes were made on the basis of the order of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for the city of St. Petersburg.

For public catering establishments and retail outlets, from December 1 to December 27, the deadline for the introduction of conditions for access to their territory only for visitors who have completed vaccination, have had a disease or have a medical withdrawal is postponed.

At the same time, the documents confirming the compliance of citizens with these requirements are adjusted in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation dated November 12, 2021 No. 1053n.

These are the certificates specified in this order containing a QR code, and a certificate, as well as documents and QR codes received by citizens before the entry into force of the order, the validity of which has not expired.

In connection with these changes, the Committee for Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade of St. Petersburg will prepare the necessary clarifications and update methodological recommendations on the implementation of the requirements for restricting the admission of visitors to the territory of the relevant facilities.

The condition on the need for citizens with a medical challenge to present a negative PCR test, passed no earlier than 72 hours before presentation, remains.

Similar changes in terms of supporting documents are also being made in relation to all facilities and events for which the condition of admitting only visitors who have completed vaccination, have had a disease or have a medical challenge is already in effect.

From December 27, only citizens who have completed the vaccination, have had a disease or have a negative PCR test, passed no earlier than 72 hours before check-in, will be able to check in hotels.

In this case, citizens who checked in on the basis of a negative PCR test will need to present a new negative PCR test every 72 hours after check-in.

The documents confirming the completion of vaccination or the transfer of the disease are the same as for other facilities and events.

From December 27, citizens living in hotels who have not been ill or have not been vaccinated will be able to eat in hotel restaurants.

The executive bodies of state power of St. Petersburg were given a special order to prepare proposals for the introduction of additional bans and restrictions from December 27 to January 9, including those related to the activities of objects intended for entertainment and leisure, catering facilities, retail trade, theaters, circuses, concert halls, cinemas, museums and exhibitions, and present them to the Governor of St. Petersburg.

Other restrictions are extended until January 31st.