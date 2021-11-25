https://ria.ru/20211125/siriya-1760798579.html
In Syria, militants stockpiled poisonous substances for provocations
In Syria, militants stockpiled poisonous substances for provocations – Russia news today
In Syria, militants stockpiled poisonous substances for provocations
Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra * terrorist group in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances in order to organize provocations and accuse … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25T22: 05
2021-11-25T22: 05
2021-11-25T22: 05
war in Syria
in the world
Syria
sar
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155779/97/1557799774_0:18:1560:896_1920x0_80_0_0_8e4b213613d333bb585ba781397470d0.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra * terrorist group in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances in order to organize provocations and accuse the Syrian troops of using chemical weapons, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR. In the reconciliation of the warring parties, information was received that the militants of the terrorist group Jabhat An-Nusra (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, banned in the Russian Federation) in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province, have stored containers with toxic substances, “Kulit said. added that, according to available information, the terrorists intend to organize provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia
https://ria.ru/20211123/siriya-1760359664.html
Syria
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155779/97/1557799774_171-0:1390:914_1920x0_80_0_0_69ede64d156a3d3a55446922dde6eee2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, syria, sar, russia
In Syria, militants stockpiled poisonous substances for provocations