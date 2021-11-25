https://ria.ru/20211125/siriya-1760798579.html

In Syria, militants stockpiled poisonous substances for provocations

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra * terrorist group in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances in order to organize provocations and accuse the Syrian troops of using chemical weapons, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR. In the reconciliation of the warring parties, information was received that the militants of the terrorist group Jabhat An-Nusra (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, banned in the Russian Federation) in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province, have stored containers with toxic substances, “Kulit said. added that, according to available information, the terrorists intend to organize provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia

