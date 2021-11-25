In the Leningrad region intend to introduce compulsory vaccination for students and 60+

The head of the regional Rospotrebnadzor Olga Historian at a meeting of the regional government announced that mandatory vaccination is being introduced for residents over 60 years old and people with chronic diseases, as well as for university and college students over 18 years old. According to her, 50 percent of residents over 60 years old are currently vaccinated in the region. Although the mortality rate is highest in this population group, the consequences of delayed vaccination in this population group are especially visible.

– I have made a resolution to amend the amendments to the vaccination resolution. First of all, it concerns persons who have reached the age of 60 and suffer from chronic diseases and do not have medical treatment. And also added students over 18 years old, – she noted.

At the meeting, a question was raised, what about civil servants. Many of them are respectable people and have long celebrated their 60th anniversaries. The chief sanitary doctor of the Leningrad region responded harshly – the mandatory vaccination of civil servants in the region was introduced on October 12. By November 1, at least 80 percent of regional officials had to be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine, and it does not matter how old they are. “Federal civil servants, those who carry out their activities located in the Leningrad region, as well as other civil servants, of course, must be vaccinated,” Olga Istorik replied. Adult students must also be vaccinated regardless of what form they are studying in, full-time or, for example, in the evening.

At the time the issue was published, the resolution of the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor had not yet been made public, but Olga Istorik said that the document was already ready.