In the new teaser of the film “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, the hero of Denzel Washington commits murder

The king of Scotland himself becomes a victim of the merciless Macbeth.

Shot from the film “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

A new teaser for the highly anticipated A24 drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, based on the play “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare, has been released. In a wildly tense video, Denzel Washington’s harsh hero commits a terrible crime – he kills a man.



The focus of the tape is the Scottish General Macbeth (Washington). According to the plot, the hero, after meeting with three witches, decides to kill the King of Scotland, Duncan, played by Brendan Gleeson. The sorceresses convinced the ruthless and power-hungry Macbeth that killing the king would allow him to take the throne.





The latest video showed that the new adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy does not deviate from the classic plot. Macbeth kills the king while he is peacefully resting in bed. This offense will launch a series of dark events in the hero’s life. The witches did not deceive – Macbeth will indeed receive the crown. However, his ambition and guilt will bring only troubles to the hero.

An important role in these political intrigues will be played by the wife of Macbeth, Lady Macbeth, played by Frances McDormand. The heroine is also attracted to power, so that she will do everything possible for her husband to receive and keep the crown. However, she too will have to face the dire consequences of the atrocities committed.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be director Joel Cohen’s first solo project. Previously, he worked with his brother Ethan Cohen. Among their collaborations are the films Fargo, No Country for Old Men and The Ballads of Buster Scruggs.

The cast of the tape also included Harry Melling and Corey Hawkins.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will release Apple TV + on January 14, 2022.

