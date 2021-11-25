In the Nizhny Novgorod region relaxed restrictions due to coronavirus

https://ria.ru/20211125/kod-1760669756.html

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the region – catering, cinema, fitness and hotels from November 26 will be able to decide for themselves whether to leave a pass using QR codes. “Today, exactly one month after the introduction in the Nizhny Novgorod region (from October 25 to November 7) of non-working days due to COVID, I signed a decree … we can afford indulgences, “Nikitin said, speaking at a meeting of the regional legislature on Thursday. In his Instagram, the head of the region wrote that now the number of beds occupied by patients with coronavirus in the region, decreased from 9.7 thousand to 6.1 thousand. “We believe that the current moment allows a number of restrictions to be mitigated. But the system of quar codes and multi-passes remains. If the situation changes, we will have to react again. and shopping and entertainment centers, theater, concert and congress and exhibition organizations “, – wrote Nikitin. He said that” catering, cinemas, museums, fitness and baths, libraries, hotels can decide for themselves whether to leave a pass by codes. ” If the organization leaves QR codes, then some restrictions will be lifted for it. The changes will come into force on November 26. From November 8, QR codes are required in the Nizhny Novgorod region to visit catering establishments, shopping centers, beauty salons, hotels and amusement parks.

