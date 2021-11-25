https://ria.ru/20211125/udar-1760670033.html
“Russia will bring the United States to its knees with one blow”
In the United States, they told how one non-nuclear strike can bring the country to its knees – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
“Russia will bring the United States to its knees with one blow”
The American infrastructure may not withstand attacks with the use of electromagnetic weapons from Russia and China, writes The Washington Times, citing … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25T11: 25
2021-11-25T11: 25
2021-11-25T12: 16
in the world
USA
DPRK (North Korea)
China
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/13/1728888015_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_80963925cde6291f4c18db17424600d3.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. American infrastructure may not withstand attacks with the use of electromagnetic weapons from Russia and China, writes The Washington Times, citing the results of the conference “Federation for World Peace”, which has consultative status with the UN ECOSOC. According to experts, this problem has been discussed for a long time, but The recent tests of hypersonic weapons in China have made it particularly relevant. Experts are convinced that the available technology, combined with new developments, will allow Beijing to “one blow” leave Americans without electricity, water, sanitation, transportation and trade. According to him, such a threat also comes from Russia and the DPRK, although the latter does not have as wide opportunities as China. Cutting off the US from electricity for a year could lead to the death of almost 90 percent of Americans, the newspaper notes. “These countries can bring us to our knees in one day, and it is not necessary will fight neither the Marines, nor the Navy, nor the Air Force, “experts say. They are convinced that that it is time for the US to consider how to avoid a potential Doomsday scenario.
https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760593138.html
https://ria.ru/20211123/shoygu-1760383305.html
USA
DPRK (North Korea)
China
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/13/1728888015_114-0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39e2e8be3ee7015121dd4b78c45e91a6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, USA, DPR (North Korea), China, Russia
In the United States, they told how one non-nuclear strike can bring the country to its knees
According to experts, this problem has been discussed for a long time, but recent tests of hypersonic weapons in China have made it especially relevant.
Yesterday, 18:42
The US offered to “weaken” Ukraine in order to avoid a war with Russia
Experts are convinced that the existing technologies, combined with new developments, will allow Beijing to leave the Americans without electricity, water supply, sewerage, transport and trade in one blow.
“They will use not only electromagnetic weapons, but also cyberattacks, as well as physical sabotage,” the newspaper quoted CIA analyst Peter Vincent Praia as saying.
According to him, such a threat also comes from Russia and the DPRK, although the latter does not have such broad capabilities as China.
November 23, 17:05
The United States has worked out the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia
“These countries can bring us to our knees in one day, and at the same time there will be no need to fight with either the Marines, or the Navy, or the Air Force,” experts say.
They are convinced that the time has come for the United States to consider how to avoid a potential Doomsday scenario.