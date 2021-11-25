https://ria.ru/20211125/udar-1760670033.html

“Russia will bring the United States to its knees with one blow”

In the United States, they told how one non-nuclear strike can bring the country to its knees – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

“Russia will bring the United States to its knees with one blow”

The American infrastructure may not withstand attacks with the use of electromagnetic weapons from Russia and China, writes The Washington Times, citing … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T11: 25

2021-11-25T11: 25

2021-11-25T12: 16

in the world

USA

DPRK (North Korea)

China

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/13/1728888015_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_80963925cde6291f4c18db17424600d3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. American infrastructure may not withstand attacks with the use of electromagnetic weapons from Russia and China, writes The Washington Times, citing the results of the conference “Federation for World Peace”, which has consultative status with the UN ECOSOC. According to experts, this problem has been discussed for a long time, but The recent tests of hypersonic weapons in China have made it particularly relevant. Experts are convinced that the available technology, combined with new developments, will allow Beijing to “one blow” leave Americans without electricity, water, sanitation, transportation and trade. According to him, such a threat also comes from Russia and the DPRK, although the latter does not have as wide opportunities as China. Cutting off the US from electricity for a year could lead to the death of almost 90 percent of Americans, the newspaper notes. “These countries can bring us to our knees in one day, and it is not necessary will fight neither the Marines, nor the Navy, nor the Air Force, “experts say. They are convinced that that it is time for the US to consider how to avoid a potential Doomsday scenario.

https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760593138.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/shoygu-1760383305.html

USA

DPRK (North Korea)

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/13/1728888015_114-0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39e2e8be3ee7015121dd4b78c45e91a6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, USA, DPR (North Korea), China, Russia