https://ria.ru/20211124/ssha-1760633214.html

In the United States, three men were convicted of the high-profile murder of African American Orbury

In the United States, three men were convicted of the high-profile murder of an African American Orbury – Russia news today

In the United States, three men were convicted of the high-profile murder of African American Orbury

A jury has found three white men guilty of the high-profile murder of African American Ahmod Orberi in the US state of Georgia, ABC reported. RIA Novosti, 24.11.2021

2021-11-24T22: 55

2021-11-24T22: 55

2021-11-24T22: 55

in the world

USA

Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731760555_0:161:3072:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c7ea92110a2807445b98d9327c9ce9.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 24 – RIA Novosti. A jury has found three white men guilty of the high-profile murder of African-American Ahmod Orbury in Georgia, ABC reported. Orbury was shot and killed in February 2020 while jogging. The defendants suspected him of a crime as he fled from them in the area where they lived. When the armed men overtook Orberi, he tried to snatch the weapon from the hands of one of them and was killed. The family of the deceased said that Orbury was the victim of racial prejudice against African Americans. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor William Brian were found guilty. All of them face at least life sentences. The murder was filmed by the accused Brian, the video was used by the prosecution. The three defendants are still facing a separate federal trial in which they are charged with a hate crime. The arrests in the case came on a wave of public outrage a few months after the video of the murder appeared on the Internet.

https://ria.ru/20211124/naezd-1760447419.html

USA

Georgia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0b/1731760555_89-0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f09d7a7cb9ea00ce709b55efcb50c297.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, georgia