In the US, charges were brought against the driver who rammed the Christmas parade | News from Germany on world events | Dw

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office in Wisconsin has indicted five first-degree murders on 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, who was detained after running over Christmas parade participants in the town of Waukesha. The district attorney’s office announced this on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to representatives of the prosecutor’s office in the courtroom, Brooks may face a sixth similar charge, since the death of another victim became known later. The man can be released pending trial on US $ 5 million bail. The judge motivated this amount by the fact that the accused might try to escape. On each of the charges, he faces a life sentence.

Tragedy at the festive procession in Waukesha

On November 21, the 58th annual Christmas parade was taking place in the town of Waukesha when a red SUV rammed a convoy of participants. According to CNN, the driver directed the car at people when he tried to hide from the police. As a result, five people died on the spot, dozens were injured, including children. The police stressed that the actions of the driver of an SUV, detained shortly after the tragedy, have nothing to do with terrorism.

Sued for domestic violence

Brooks has been on numerous occasions in the past on domestic violence and sexual offenses charges. It is noted that on November 2, he directed a car at a woman who testified to the police that she is the mother of his child. However, after this act, the man was released on bail of $ 1,000.

