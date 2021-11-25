In Tyumen, an ex-employee of the Investigative Committee was arrested, who shot down two workers to death

https://ria.ru/20211125/tyumen-1760698770.html
TYUMEN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Leninsky court of Tyumen sent ex-IC employee Pavel Shadrin to a pre-trial detention center for two months, accused of the death of two road workers in a “drunk” road accident, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti. road service workers on Fedyuninsky Street in Tyumen. Both died on the spot. According to preliminary data from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the breathalyzer showed 1.38 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air exhaled by the driver. A criminal case was initiated under clause “a”, part 6 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two persons by negligence, committed by a person in a state of intoxication). When the judge asked whether he was working, Shadrin answered negatively. “You’re fired?” – the judge specified. The accused confirmed this, specifying that he had been dismissed “since yesterday.” She asked to call doctors for examination, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Shadrin answered the judge’s questions that he felt nausea and dizziness, but would be able to participate in the meeting. invite health workers.
According to the investigation, on Wednesday night, a drunken IC employee driving a BMW hit two road service workers on Fedyuninsky Street in Tyumen. Both died on the spot. According to preliminary data from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the breathalyzer showed 1.38 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air exhaled by the driver. A criminal case was initiated under clause “a”, part 6 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two persons by negligence, committed by a person in a state of intoxication).
“The Leninsky District Court of Tyumen considered the petition of the RF IC for the Tyumen Region and determined a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to Pavel Shadrin … By the court’s decision, Pavel Shadrin will be in jail until January 23,” the court said.
When the judge asked if he was working, Shadrin answered in the negative. “You’re fired?” – the judge specified. The accused confirmed this, specifying that he was dismissed “from yesterday.”
His lawyer Oksana Vershinina told the court about Shadrin’s unimportant sympathy, signs of traumatic brain injury and the need for a CT scan, “since the accident received a severe blow from airbags.” She asked to call doctors for examination, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
Shadrin answered the judge’s questions that he felt nausea and dizziness, but would be able to participate in the meeting.
After consulting with the investigator and the prosecutor, the judge decided to reject the lawyer’s petition, consider the issues on the agenda of the meeting, and then invite medical workers.
