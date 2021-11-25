In Tyumen, an ex-employee of the Investigative Committee was arrested, who shot down two workers to death

https://ria.ru/20211125/tyumen-1760698770.html

TYUMEN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Leninsky court of Tyumen sent ex-IC employee Pavel Shadrin to a pre-trial detention center for two months, accused of the death of two road workers in a “drunk” road accident, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti. road service workers on Fedyuninsky Street in Tyumen. Both died on the spot. According to preliminary data from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, the breathalyzer showed 1.38 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air exhaled by the driver. A criminal case was initiated under clause “a”, part 6 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic rules, resulting in the death of two persons by negligence, committed by a person in a state of intoxication). When the judge asked whether he was working, Shadrin answered negatively. “You’re fired?” – the judge specified. The accused confirmed this, specifying that he had been dismissed “since yesterday.” She asked to call doctors for examination, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Shadrin answered the judge’s questions that he felt nausea and dizziness, but would be able to participate in the meeting. invite health workers.

