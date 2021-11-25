https://ria.ru/20211125/bespilotnik-1760758969.html

In Ukraine, the military shot down a drone belonging to the police, media write

KIEV, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The military in Odessa shot down a new police multicopter worth 55.5 thousand dollars, the local newspaper Dumskaya reported on Thursday, citing sources in law enforcement agencies. for almost 1.5 million hryvnia (about 55.5 thousand dollars). The incident occurred yesterday during an anti-terrorist exercise on the outskirts of the city, “the report says. According to the newspaper, the police decided to test the drone and invited specialists from Kiev to launch. At the same time, they chose a place for a test flight near the army depots with fuel. Ten minutes after launch, the device suddenly stopped communicating. “While the unlucky” aviators “were looking for a copter, the military sent a signal to the headquarters of the National Police about an unidentified aircraft flying over warehouses. The police officers who did not know about the exercises of their colleagues decided to connect to hunt for a probable air spy. And they even announced a prize of two thousand hryvnia (about $ 75) for the landed vehicle. However, by that time the military had already coped with the task on their own. The situation, you know, is tense, a spy is not a spy … No sooner said than done , the device was simply shot with a tag from a Kalashnikov assault rifle, “the publication reports. The downed multicopter was equipped with a satellite positioning system, an infrared sensor system, a thermal imager, a camera with a zoom, a camera with a wide-angle lens and a laser rangefinder.

