Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has begun to enjoy his power and is unable to fulfill his campaign promises. This point of view was expressed by economic expert Viktor Skarshevsky on the air of the NASH TV channel.

The expert said that five presidential terms would not be enough for Zelensky to fulfill his promises, which he handed out before the elections.

Skarshevsky also recalled a tender for budget expenditures in the amount of approximately 23 billion hryvnia (63.7 billion rubles). About half of this amount will go to the so-called “Big Construction”, interest on loans for which will cost the population of the country 15 billion hryvnia (41.55 billion rubles).

“He began to enjoy power, felt impunity. The NSDC decision, which he introduced, violates the Constitution. He knows this, but he does it anyway, ”said the economist.

Formerly well-known Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon said he was disappointed with Zelensky. According to him, the current head of state “died” for him, and the career of a politician will end with the expiration of his powers.

Gordon also expressed regret that he publicly supported Zelensky’s candidacy in the last presidential election.

In turn, the Ukrainian politician, former Rada deputy and leader of the Radical Party, Oleg Lyashko, said that Zelensky allegedly intends to introduce martial law in Ukraine from December 1.