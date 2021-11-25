Independent deputy of the Novosibirsk City Council Sergei Boyko left Russia amid political persecution

© Kirill Kanin. Sergey Boyko

Sergei Boyko, an independent deputy of the Novosibirsk City Council, who for some time headed the local headquarters of Alexei Navalny *, who left Russia, has no plans to return yet. He made the decision after the criminal prosecution of opposition supporters for political reasons and the arrest of Lilia Chanysheva in Ufa.

Boyko, who was on a foreign business trip from a Russian company, decided not to return to the country yet. He reported this to Taiga.info on November 25.

The Novosibirsk deputy has unofficial information that a criminal case related to the prosecution of Navalny’s supporters under the article on the creation of an “extremist community” (part 1 of article 282.1 of the Criminal Code) could have been initiated against him. The day before, the former coordinator of the Ufa headquarters of the politician Lilia Chanysheva was arrested in this case.

“If you take the Chanysheva case, in which she is now in a Moscow pre-trial detention center, then you just need to change Ufa to Novosibirsk, Chanysheva to Boyko, and you can fully use this material, put me in a pre-trial detention center,” says Sergei Boyko. “Because Lilia has a fund, and I have a fund, Lilia is a coordinator and I am a coordinator.”

“Actually, I’m just about a week from now. [после возбуждения дела Чанышевой] I was supposed to return, but decided to wait a bit for the development of events, looked and realized that I didn’t want to go back home yet, ”the deputy added.

Sergei Boyko does not yet have an understanding of where to live abroad. Now he is abroad with his family.

Boyko has not yet decided whether he will hand over the mandate of the deputy of the City Council.

“Whether I will hand over my mandate is a very difficult question. It is better, of course, for a deputy to work in the constituency, but it depends on which deputy, – he noted. – Now in my district, a certain [помощник депутата Госдумы от „Единой России“ Дмитрия Савельева Александр] Bykovsky, infantryman Savelyev. And I understand that even the virtual deputy of the coalition in the constituency is much better than him. There are very cool objects in the district for development, and we understand that investing 20-30 million in the deputy’s campaign, in order to then earn billions on infill development in the center, is an absolutely living scheme. So I discussed [ситуацию] with colleagues, with specialists competent in infill development, and decided that for now, at least, I will not rush to hand over the mandate. “

Sergei Boyko was elected to the Novosibirsk City Council as a self-nominated candidate for constituency No. 49 in the Central District of the city. He defeated the vice-speaker of the municipal assembly Renat Suleimanov. Boyko was supported by the informal coalition of independent politicians and social activists “Novosibirsk 2020”, which was able to hold four deputies.

“Will they tackle other deputies from the coalition – of course they will. And for the deputies from the coalition, and for citizens who criticize the authorities only in kitchens, – Boyko said. – That is, the logic of political repression is such that it is only expanding: today we are imprisoning Navalnists, tomorrow – communists, the day after tomorrow – sofa critics. That is, they will come to everyone if this system is not stopped. I don’t know if it will naturally stop with the death of Putin or in some other way, but until it stops, every resident of the country has risks, and in this regard, MPs from the coalition are no different from other people. ”

Irina Fatyanova, an associate of Navalny from St. Petersburg, was also forced to leave Russia. “Over the past year, my red line has been shifting all the time. Coming to work at the headquarters, I was ready for fines, days in a special detention center, searches and interrogations. Remember, this was once the worst side effect. At some point, my line moved to a criminal sentence of several years (I think five), she wrote on Facebook. “I was just ready to sit down. Never. But the story with Lilya Chanysheva changed a lot and helped me understand that I needed to leave. “

In September 2021, the RF IC opened a criminal case on the creation and leadership of an extremist community (part 1 of article 282.1 of the Criminal Code), as well as on participation in it (part 2 of article 282.1 of the Criminal Code). Alexei Navalny and his associates became his defendants. According to the investigation, in 2017, in 37 regions of Russia, the public movement “Navalny Headquarters“*, Whose “curator and leader” was Leonid Volkov. “In the period from 2014 to 2021, the community included [Любовь] Sable, [Георгий] Alburov, [Руслан] Shaveddinov, [Вячеслав] Gimadi and other persons, as well as heads and staff of headquarters in the regions, “- said in the message of the UK. The opposition was charged with activities aimed at “discrediting government bodies, destabilizing the situation in the regions, creating a protest mood among the population and forming public opinion about the need for a violent change of government, organizing and holding protest actions that escalate into riots.”

