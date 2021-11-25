Infectionist Akinfiev told what difficulties await people who bought a fake QR code 11/24/2021

Infectious disease physician Ilya Akinfiev said that a person who bought a fake QR code must admit to purchasing a fake document if he wants to be truly vaccinated. In his opinion, these people will have difficulties.

– If the hospital does not report that he has a fake QR code and tries to get a second vaccination, then the injection will not work. The system will not let her through, – said the expert.

Akinfiev said that information on human vaccination is visible in a single database. According to the rules, a second procedure is possible only after six months. If the patient has acquired a false certificate, then he is obliged to write a statement addressed to the head physician of the hospital. As the doctor said, only after that you can sign up for a vaccination.

Virologist Nikolay Malyshev stressed that those who bought the QR code have the opportunity to get vaccinated in a private clinic for a fee. But the fake document will have to be used until its validity period expires.

