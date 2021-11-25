Interest in “second layers” of Ethereum hits record high COINLIFE.COM

The high fees on the Ethereum blockchain have sparked the development of alternatives, including those based on this distributed ledger.

The number of cryptocurrencies that were involved in the “second layers” of the Ethereum blockchain, such as Arbitrum, Optimism and Loopring, reached an all-time high of 4.2 billion in dollar terms. For the month, the increase was 44%, and at the end of September this figure for the first time in history exceeded the $ 3 billion mark.

Arbitrum accounts for about 74% of all cryptocurrencies involved in such “second layers”. At the beginning of November, the volume of transactions per day exceeded 300 thousand, having more than doubled in a month.

This interest in the “second layers” of the Ethereum blockchain is due to the high average transaction fees on Ethereum itself: at the beginning of November it exceeded $ 62. At the same time, Ethereum alternatives are of great investment interest, in particular, Solana, Avalanche, Elrond, Algorand and Terra.

If we talk in general about the “second layers” to different blockchains, then the total volume of digital assets involved in them also updated an absolute record, reaching $ 5.64 billion at the beginning of this week.

Among the “second layers” to the bitcoin blockchain, one of the famous is the Lightning Network. Its active use by users in Salvador has led to the fact that the volume of bitcoins involved in this “second layer” has updated its historical maximum, reaching the figure of 3.225 thousand BTC – such data leads Arcane Research. Meanwhile, the current value of the average commission for a Bitcoin transaction at the “first level” is very competitive, compared to Ethereum, $ 2.48.