Interior Ministry will check Netflix for LGBT propaganda – RBC

The Ministry of Internal Affairs began checking the Nteflix service for violation of the law banning the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors. The complaint said that LGBT films are shown there under the label “16+”

Photo: Rodrigo Capote / Bloomberg



The Ministry of Internal Affairs received an appeal with a complaint about the demonstration of LGBT-themed TV series to minors under the label “16+” by Netflix, the department has begun to consider it, the Vedomosti newspaper reports, which has read a copy of the document.

Olga Baranets, who calls herself “public ombudsman for family rights”, applied to the authorities. She sent her appeal to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on November 10. “This colorful collection of films and TV series tells the story of the life of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people,” Baranets quoted the publication as saying.

“I believe that the actions of the Netflix service, expressed in the demonstration for minors of films and TV series, in which the main characters are representatives of the LGBT community, contain signs of an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, ”the appeal says. She asks to prosecute both the streaming platform itself and its officials under this article.

On the website of the “authorized person” there is also an article demanding “to attract Netflix for propaganda of perversions to Russian children”.

“The objective side of the administrative offense is evident: the deliberate propaganda for the Russian“ advanced youth ”of non-traditional sexual attitudes through the main characters and the plot of the film, the attractiveness of non-traditional sexual relations, a distorted idea of ​​the social equivalence of traditional and non-traditional sexual relations, and simply awakening interest in this topic in the heads of children who themselves would never have thought about it, ”the article says.