Interpol elected a new head

Interpol elected a new head – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Interpol elected a new head

Major General from the UAE Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi was elected to the post of President of Interpol during the 89th session of the General Assembly of the organization with the participation of representatives

2021-11-25T11: 02

2021-11-25T11: 02

2021-11-25T12: 22

in the world

uae

Interpol

PARIS, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. Major General from the UAE Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi was elected to the post of President of Interpol during the 89th session of the General Assembly of the organization with the participation of representatives from 160 countries, which was held in Istanbul, the organization reports. “Mr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Raisi from the United Arab Emirates was elected to the presidency (four years), “the organization said in a statement on Twitter. Kim Jong Yang of South Korea has been the President of Interpol since 2018. The elected to the post of President of Interpol, Major General of the UAE Ministry of Internal Affairs Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi began his career in the Abu Dhabi Police in 1980. Six years later, he became an officer of the theft prevention department. He received his MA and PhD in Public Safety from the University of London. He held the post of head of the Institute of Sharia Medicine and Technology, as well as the head of the Department of Technology and Information in the Information Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2005, he was appointed General Director of General Operations for the Abu Dhabi Police. Prior to his appointment to the post of head of Interpol since 2015, he was the chief inspector of the UAE Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the academic council of the American University of the United Arab Emirates, as well as a member of the executive committee of Interpol. His appointment was criticized by a number of European human rights organizations. The Emirati general is accused of involvement in the torture of political prisoners in his country; lawsuits have been filed against him by those who received political asylum in Turkey and France.

uae

