Iraqi evacuation flight did not arrive in Minsk, Belarus Security Council said

The Iraqi evacuation flight did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday, but about 200 refugees await it at the Belarusian airport, the Secretary of State of the Council said … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T10: 38

2021-11-25T10: 38

2021-11-25T11: 30

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

Iraq

iraqi airways

Alexander Volfovich

MINSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi evacuation flight did not arrive in Minsk on Thursday, but about 200 refugees await it at the Belarusian airport, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said. EU through the republic. The migrants started arriving at the Minsk airport the night before, but the company canceled the flight for still unknown reasons. “According to our information, today there should have been an evacuation flight from Iraq to return these refugees who wished to return home. For some reason, today is not a flight. About 200 migrants are at the airport awaiting this flight, “Sputnik quoted Volfovich as saying. He also stated that the EU” is not taking any measures “to resolve the migration crisis. an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the countries of the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory. At the same time, in November, the Belarusian side reported on the use of special equipment by the Polish security forces against migrants. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. In general, as Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont said in November, there are about 7,000 refugees in Belarus. Meanwhile, some migrants, after unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU, return to their homeland on an individual basis. In addition, on November 18, the Iraqi airline Iraqi Airways operated a flight to evacuate 430 Iraqi citizens from Belarus from among those who tried to enter the EU through the republic.

2021

news

ru-RU

