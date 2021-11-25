“It is unlikely that freedom should be protected from us.” How was the first meeting on the claim to liquidate Memorial *

Natalia Zotova

The Supreme Court of Russia on Thursday began to consider the lawsuit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the liquidation of the historical and educational society “International Memorial”, entered in 2016 in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent. The organization appeared in Soviet times and was engaged in the study of the history of repression in the USSR.

As a reason for filing a claim, the Prosecutor General’s Office lacks the labeling of a “foreign agent” in several materials of the International Memorial. The organization itself notes that it immediately corrected the revealed violations, and the percentage of unmarked materials was negligible.

“Violated the Convention on the Rights of the Child”

Judge Alla Nazarova read out the lawsuit: “Memorial” systematically concealed that he was a foreign agent, it says. The prosecutor’s office believes that by this he violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, as well as the child’s right to protection from harmful information and to spiritual development.

These international documents were written to be followed by states. This means that a public organization – or an individual person – cannot violate them in any way, the defense believes. As soon as the defense is allowed to ask questions of the prosecutors, attorney Maria Eismont points out this directly.

“Is a public organization a subject of violation of these international acts?” she asks.

The prosecutor silently leafs through his papers.

“Are you at a loss to answer? – the judge does not pause. – Let’s have the next question.”

“I’d love to hear the answer to that,” insists Eismont.

“The subject is, of course, the state, but in order to ensure the rights and freedoms of a citizen, this is of paramount importance,” the prosecutor says.

Eismont continues: now she is wondering what kind of harmful information the prosecutor’s office is going to protect children from by liquidating Memorial International.

Photo author, David Frenkel

The prosecutor again silently rustles papers and finally squeezes out: “You cannot judge by the totality of information, you need to look in each specific case.”

“To make it clear to us what category this harmful information is, refer to a specific part of the federal law,” the Memorial lawyers urge.

“As far as I understand, they do not have information at the moment,” the judge stands up for the prosecutors.

The silence of the prosecutors and the judge’s proposal to move on are repeated after almost every question from the lawyers.

Foreign agent’s business card

The defense emphasizes: “Memorial” immediately put the markings where they demanded, and at the moment they do not violate anything.

“We want to show not that we were wrongly involved, but that the organization, as soon as it was pointed out to a violation, immediately and in good faith corrected it and put a label,” says lawyer Maria Eismont.

“Your labeling is not located on the start page,” the prosecutor retorts.

“Could you please indicate the normative act that governs where to indicate the marking?” – seeks from prosecutors Eismont.

“That’s it, the question is removed,” the judge interrupts her.

All the places where it is necessary to indicate the marking of a foreign agent are not spelled out in any law, says Yelena Zhemkova, executive director of Memorial. Having received the floor, she shows her business card to the court. On the card, in addition to Elena’s contacts, there is a mark about the foreign agency “Memorial”.

“The law does not provide an exhaustive list of what an organization must do in order to comply with the law. In particular, it does not stipulate that a leader’s business card must have a marking. But we have it, and I consider this a proof of our conscientiousness,” Zhemkova emphasized in a court.

Yan Rachinsky, Chairman of the Board of “Memorial”, also made a speech. “It seems strange to me that the prosecutor’s lawsuit is lacking in specifics. Accusations are made of everything, anything – even violation of the Constitution, in the creation of which representatives of the Memorial took part. Naturally, we never had any thoughts to violate the Constitution.”

He was especially offended by the words of the prosecutor that “Memorial” grossly violated the right of citizens to access information, which means that its liquidation is necessary to protect the rights of people.

“In the lawsuit of the prosecutor’s office it is noted that with this lawsuit it is defending the rights of citizens and for access to information. But this has been our mission all these years: to provide free access to information. And this freedom should hardly be protected from us,” said Rachinsky.

Both he and Zhemkova stressed that one should not assess minor formal violations of Memorial, but not assess its enormous importance for society.

Photo author, David Frenkel

In an attempt to prove the value of Memorial, the defenders listed a list of the society’s awards.

They brought the awards themselves to the court, but could not bring them into the hall: the guards said that this could be done only with the permission of the judge.

The defense also listed sites under the auspices of “Memorial” that were not marked and thus aroused the attention of the prosecutor’s office. In particular, this is a site about the events of 1968, a site with the names of NKVD officers, a site with an address book of acts of terror in Moscow. “This is information that is important for a huge number of families in the Russian Federation,” the lawyers insisted.

The next hearing on the case will be held on December 14.

Claims against the human rights center

In addition to International Memorial, prosecutors demand the liquidation of the Memorial human rights center, also recognized as a foreign agent, on the same grounds. It is part of Memorial International, but has its own legal entity.

The claim to liquidate the human rights center will be considered separately – the Moscow prosecutor’s office has filed it with the Moscow City Court. The first hearing on the claim to liquidate the center was scheduled for Tuesday, November 23, but in the end it was postponed – the court, at the request of the defense, agreed to request additional documents from the prosecutor’s office.

Photo author, David Frenkel

The prosecutor’s office justifies the demand to liquidate the human rights center “Memorial” by the fact that the organization has repeatedly been brought to administrative responsibility for the publication in social networks of materials without marking the status of a “foreign agent”. The lawsuit lists eight administrative protocols on such violations in 2019, the total amount of fines for them is 1.6 million rubles.

The Human Rights Center Memorial was recognized by the Russian authorities as a foreign agent in 2014, and International Memorial in 2016.

How Memorial appeared and what it does

Memorial was founded in 1987 by a group of like-minded people who discussed possible options for perpetuating the memory of victims of political repression of the Soviet era. Members of the movement collected signatures for the creation of a monument and memorial complex to victims of repression, held street demonstrations, exhibitions and scientific seminars on the topic of state terror.

International Memorial publishes books on the history of repressions and fills the archive with biographies of the repressed in the USSR and the KGB and NKVD officers who initiated cases and passed sentences. The organization is trying to get the law enforcement agencies to declassify the archives, but they are extremely reluctant to do so.

In parallel with collecting information about the repressed, Memorial began to engage in human rights activities – this is how the Memorial Human Rights Center appeared in 1991. He is engaged in the recount and support of political prisoners in Russia (now, according to the center, there are 420 political prisoners in Russia – five times more than five years ago). In addition, the center supports refugees and migrants, prepares reports on human rights violations in Central Asia and the Russian Caucasian republics.