Jennifer Aniston got a tattoo on her wrist, exactly the same as her best friend

Jennifer Aniston just shared a special detail about what makes her 11 11 wrist tattoo so sentimental.

When Aniston, 52, posted a birthday post to her 37-year-old best friend, actress Andrea Bendewald, on her Instagram story, the star of the series “Friends” shared a photo of herself and her “eternal sister” holding her wrists to show the matching “11 11” Tattoo.

In a 2019 New York Times profile, Aniston revealed that 51-year-old Bendewald is her “oldest friend” and is also co-starring with her in “Morning show” in the role of the makeup artist of her character Alex Levy.

Bendewald also starred in the 90s sitcom “Unpredictable Susan “ and appeared in an episode of the series “Friends” “The episode with a cheap wedding dress ”as the bride trying to get the dress of Monica Gellar’s dreams.

In a post posted to celebrate Aniston’s birthday on February 11 last month, Bendewald also shared a photo of the longtime bosom duo’s matching wrist tattoos and referenced her in their caption.

“Can’t wait to celebrate and make even more magical wishes! 11:11 LOVE TO WALK THIS TIME OF LIFE WITH YOU, ”Bendewald wrote.

Bendewald also described Aniston as her “twin from another mother, the soul-sister of the century” in a previous birthday post on Instagram in 2018. “Friends since we were 14 and we are still growing and learning together. You make the world a better place and life much more enjoyable and fun. I am grateful for you every day and in every way, ”she added.

Aniston first showed her “11 11” tattoo on her wrist – much to the surprise of fans and viewers, since Aniston usually hides her tattoos on the screen and in public, she admitted during a conversation with fellow “Friends” Lisa Kudrow in an interview with Variety In the past year. At the time, a source said the actress was “very spiritual” and believed numbers were luck.

“Number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and her dog Norman,” the source said, adding that Aniston “still misses” her beloved Welsh Corgi Terrier, who died in 2011. Aniston’s birthday is February 11th.

In 2011, Aniston paid tribute to Norman by getting her first tattoo: his name is written in italics on the inside of her foot.