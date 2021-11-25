Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the most beautiful couple in Venice | Vogue Ukraine

The Venice Film Festival this year has become generous not only for high-profile premieres, but also for beautiful couples. First, the guests of the festival admired the images of Zendaya and Timati Shalame at the Dune premiere, then discussed Oscar Isaac’s passionate looks towards actress Jessica Chastain, but the appearance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused a real flurry of emotions – this was the first official release of the couple after the reunion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Both looked great, but the fans especially admired the image of Jennifer Lopez, who appeared on the red carpet of the festival in a snow-white dress with a deep neckline Georges Hobeika. Many even managed to joke that this exit was a rehearsal for a future wedding, and the white J. Lo is very suitable. Jimmy Choo metallic leather sandals and a Judith Leiber clutch complemented the look. The jewelry of the artist, who is known for her love for colored diamonds, deserves special attention. This time, she chose a luxurious Cartier set with yellow diamonds.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s makeup was worked on by the legendary Pat McGrath, who shared some details of this process on her Instagram. The star make-up artist did not experiment, but relied on a golden color scheme, which is in perfect harmony with the warm skin tone of Lopez.

Recall that the first rumors about the reunion of Lopez and Affleck appeared in May, although sources close to the couple say that they began to communicate back in February. However, the actors officially confirmed the romance on Jay Lo’s birthday, who posted their shared photos on Instagram. A month and a half later, their first official appearance took place in Venice, and fans can only guess when the wedding will take place.