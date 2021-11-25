Jennifer Lopez appeared at the American Music Awards 2021 in an outfit from a Ukrainian brand

J.Lo threw on a black fitted jacket from Valeria Kovalskaya over a spectacular dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

World celebrities have already appreciated the talent of Ukrainian designers, choosing their clothes for special events. American superstar Jennifer Lopez was no exception, complementing the dress in which she sang at the 2021 American Music Awards with a luxurious jacket from the Valery Kovalska brand. The artist shared the video of the performance on her Instagram page.

Be always up to date with the Fast Focus telegram channel.

J.Lo was honored to open the ceremony and she sang the song On My Way, which is the soundtrack of her new film, the romantic comedy “First Comer.” She appeared on the Microsoft Theater stage in a pale pink corset dress with a fluffy tulle skirt, reminiscent of a wedding, from Dolce & Gabbana, over which she wore a fitted black asymmetrical jacket with pleats, silk inserts and a white ribbon from Ukrainian designer Valeria Kovalskaya.

Jennifer Lope appeared on stage in a black fitted jacket and pale pink dress [+–] Photo: Social networks

This jacket costs 920 euros on the brand’s website and is offered in both black, white and red, as well as contrasting pleating.

After some time, Jennifer went behind the screens, placed on stage and broadcasting moments from the film, and then appeared before the audience without a jacket, but in a veil resembling a hat from Philip Tracy, which she then threw into the crowd. On her feet, J. Lo wore flesh-colored shoes with high heels and lace-ups.

Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards [+–]

The choice of the “wedding” dress is not accidental, since in February the film with the participation of the artist will be released on the screens. Filmed by Kat Coiro and based on the novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby, it follows the world-famous pop star Kat Valdez (J. Lo), who plans to marry her musician fiancé (Malum), as her fans hear about. However, right before the public wedding ceremony, she caught the groom cheating. In a fit of anger, she says that she will marry the first person she meets, and sees in the crowd a simple guy Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a teacher and an ordinary single father, who at the stage holds a sign that says “Marry me?” Further events tell how this adventure ended.

However, the singer’s fans suggest that J.Lo’s outfit is a hint to Ben Affleck that she is ready to marry him, and he only has to propose. Moreover, the singer herself recently made it clear that she is ready for family life.

Earlier, in outfits from Ukrainian designers, Ilona Mask’s mother May Mask sported. She wore them during a trip to the Middle East, as well as when she came to Kiev.