Jennifer Lopez in a fur coat went shopping with the children

Jennifer Lopez is a wonderful mother who does everything to find time for her children, despite a busy schedule. 13-year-old twins often travel with J. Lo and live with her for months in other countries while she is on the set.

Today, the successful American actress and singer returned to Los Angeles from filming a new film. The star spent some time in a small town in British Columbia, Canada, where the production of the painting “Mother” took place.

Returning home for Thanksgiving (November 25), the star mom took her kids out for shopping. In the lenses of the paparazzi, Jennifer Lopez got dressed in a warm turtleneck, a fur coat (probably made of faux fur) up to mid-thigh length, tight jeans and high boots. She supplemented her image with a bag, let her hair down and applied nude makeup.

The 13-year-old twins were dressed comfortably and simply. Max opted for dark joggers and a black hoodie, while Emma opted for black pants, a white graphic hoodie and a knitted earflap hat.

The day before, Jennifer Lopez announced that she would celebrate the holiday with her family and coconuts, as she calls her children. It is not known whether Ben Affleck will be with her, but the other day he was captured by the paparazzi along with the children and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Recall that a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared on the Web without processing.