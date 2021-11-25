Jennifer Lopez performed in the outfit of the Ukrainian brand at the American Music Awards

The 52-year-old singer posted a fragment of the performance on her Instagram account. In the video, she is in a black jacket with a white ribbon at the waist, worn over a translucent dress.
The Ukrainian version of the American glossy magazine Harper’s Bazaar indicates that singers Pink and Cardi B, as well as the mother of the American billionaire, founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, May Musk, once appeared in the outfits of this brand.
The same jacket in which Lopez appeared on the website of the Ukrainian brand. Photo: valerykovalska.com
The Valery Kovalska brand belongs to the Ukrainian fashion designer Valeria Kovalska. She worked for a long time as a stylist and designer of concert costumes. Among her customers were the production center of the singer Natalia Mogilevskaya, the Quest Pistols group, and the Zirok Factory show. Several years ago, Kovalskaya went into the fashion industry and started producing clothes of her own brand.
Lopez was born in 1969 in New York. From 1991 to 1993 she was a dancer in the American group Fly Girl. In 1997 she focused on her acting career, starring in the film “Selena”. For this work she was nominated for the Golden Globe Film Award.
As a singer, Lopez made her debut in 1999 with the album On The 6. Lopez has eight studio albums in her discography, and more than 30 films in her filmography. The last film with Lopez at the time of publication was released in 2019 – the picture “The Strippers”.