Johnny Depp addressed the audience in Russian

Johnny Depp addressed the audience in Russian – Russia news today

Johnny Depp addressed the audience in Russian

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recorded a video message to the Russians, in which he invited them to a new film with his participation. The artist’s performance was published in … RIA Novosti, 04/21/2021

MOSCOW, April 21 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp recorded a video message to the Russians, in which he invited them to a new film with his participation. The artist’s performance was published on Youtube by Exponenta Film. At the beginning of the recording, Depp greeted fans in Russian, but then switched to English. The actor expressed hope that the film “The Great”, in which he played the war photographer Eugene Smith, will inspire every viewer. At the end of the address, Depp thanked the fans in Russian. The film “The Great” will begin showing in Russia on April 22.

