Johnny Depp’s Unidentified Freaks | MovieReporter

From the worst director of all time to the villain in a children’s fairy tale.

On November 25, 2021, the cult Western Dead Man, a true gem in the treasury of Jim Jarmusch and another unforgettable image in Johnny Depp’s piggy bank, will be released in Russia. Although his hero, the slowly dying bookkeeper William Blake, is far from the most shocking personality in Depp’s performance. Still: a man has built his entire career on the roles of freaks, and the main one, Captain Jack Sparrow, made the actor a star of a universal scale.

However, not all such marginals can boast of such wide popularity. The audience has safely forgotten about some. The existence of others, perhaps, is not even suspected. “KinoReporter” undertook to correct this annoying oversight and remind about Depp’s several non-obvious freaks, equally strange and charming.

Benny and June (1993)

In 1992, Robert Downey Jr. brilliantly played Little Tramp in the Chaplin biopic. A year later, Johnny Depp, with no less grace and eccentricity, reincarnated as another character, whose image was also inspired by the great comedians of the silent film era. In the title of Jerimaya S. Chechik’s tragicomedy “Benny and June”, the name of Depp’s hero, alas, is not included. Although in the plot he is assigned a fundamental role.

Schizophrenic June (Mary Stuart Masterson) meets an extraordinary boy Sam (Depp), the exact opposite of her brother Ben (Aidan Quinn), an ordinary mechanic. Sam can easily quote the famous Chaplin dance with buns, bake pancakes with an iron, turn a balloon into a wonderful musical instrument, or start out-of-the-box tricks for the fun of the crowd. The main thing is that the girl does not get bored. And it doesn’t matter how her stern brother perceives this unusual closeness.

Despite the scattering of references to Chaplin’s films, the work of the sad comedian Buster Keaton was the key reference for Depp in preparing for the role. Johnny was inspired by him before, on the set of the dark fairy tale “Edward Scissorhands” (1992). Here he continued to do funny things with a serious face and turned the role of Sam into a small masterpiece, albeit at the Golden Globe, and conceded the prize to the best actor in a comedy / musical Robin Williams with Mrs. Doubtfire.

Ed Wood (1994)

Johnny Depp became Tim Burton’s mascot early in his career, playing the melancholic outcast in Edward Scissorhands. Subsequently, Depp starred in 8 Burton films, and most of them deservedly acquired cult status. Take Sleepy Hollow (1999), an essential companion to Halloween celebrations around the world. Or Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007): the bloody musical about a barber maniac has long become a truly popular hit.

Against the backdrop of the amazing freaks created by Depp under the strict guidance of Burton, Ed Wood can be inexcusably lost. A real-life director known as the author of inhumanly bad films like Glen and Glenda (1953) or Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959). But in the performance of Depp, Wood does not look like a bogeyman without a shadow of talent, but, on the contrary, a finely feeling, artistically gifted nature that others simply could not (or did not want) to understand.

Although Edward, needless to say, was an extraordinary figure. He dressed in women’s clothes, wore lush wigs and exotic earrings, filmed in his tapes extremely strange at that time personalities – wrestlers and psychics, swore that he traveled around the States with a traveling circus … And at the same time passionately, obsessively loved cinema, transforming the filming process into a real sacred rite and infecting colleagues with their enthusiasm, no matter how extravagant film they have to work on.

Until Night Falls (2000)

The protagonist of Julian Schnabel’s drama is the Cuban poet Reinald Arenas, played by Javier Bardem. Since childhood, two passions burned in him: to poetry and men. And both of them in the early 1970s brought him to prison – a hobby for representatives of the same sex in Cuba did not favor. As well as the desire to publish works abroad without the permission of the top management. Behind bars, Arenas meets the transvestite Bon-Bon, who walks around the prison yard in a blonde wig and a provocative outfit with barely covered buttocks.

“She was so beautiful that when she walked by, everyone thought they were in a movie.”, – the voiceover says with awe. And when she / he turns, behind catchy makeup and seductively pouting lips, we unmistakably recognize Johnny Depp. In such an unusual appearance, the actor turned out to be no less convincing than in the image of the intelligent bookworm from “The Ninth Gate” a year earlier.

But Bon-Bon is not only spectacular purely outwardly – it is also useful. It was he who had the honor to take Arenas’s manuscript out of prison, stuffing it into … Everyone can show their imagination and guess where. Moreover, in the same tape, Depp played the opposite role – an emphatically masculine lieutenant Viktor, a rude soldier and an ardent homophobe, convinced that the light of the revolution can heal any deviations.

“The further into the forest …” (2014)

A fluffy coat, a musketeer beard, glamorous eyes and a sly grin – such is Depp’s gray wolf who knows a lot about Red Hats. In the musical by Rob Marshall based on the theatrical production of the same name by Stephen Sondheim, he organically fit into the pantheon of other fairy-tale characters performed by Hollywood stars, from the witch (Meryl Streep) and Cinderella (Anna Kendrick) to a couple of handsome princes (Chris Pine, Billy Magnussen).

This whole company is met by the unfortunate baker with his wife (James Corden and Emily Blunt), who are trying to deliver a number of trophies to the harmful witch in order to force her to remove the spell of childlessness from them. The path of the heroes lies through a dense forest. And in the forest, as is known from children’s horror stories, almost every stump hides all sorts of monsters. A bloodthirsty wolf, for example.

He looks very courteous and sweet. But only in appearance: it is worth looking at his clawed manicure, and you immediately realize that this subject is not a fool to feast on innocent girls (as well as their unsuspecting grandmothers). And the carnivorous aria, which he insinuatingly displays with hungry eyes, is downright exemplary anthem of a maniac. “Look at this little girl, pink and plump. Hello baby, where are you in a hurry? Slow down and listen to the birdsong … “… Fear, and nothing more. It’s time to open the hunting season.

“Tusk” (2014) / “Yoganutye” (2015)

In the specific horror film “Tusk” by Kevin Smith, the diligently disguised Johnny Depp played the small and remote role of the retired Canadian inspector Guy LaPuan, who had been tracking the elusive maniac for years.

In order to find a bloody butcher who maimed his victims with extreme cruelty, LaPuan abandoned a normal family and, according to rumors, even lost his mind in the end. So he consoles himself with all sorts of conspiracy theories, and when he discovers the last victim (in the guise of a walrus), he doesn’t really understand what to do with it.

The further fate of LaPuan can be traced in the sequel “Tusk” – “Yoganutym”. The main roles in it went to the daughters of Depp and Smith, Lily-Rose and Harley Quinn. Their heroines successfully combine a part-time job in a grocery store with playing music and yoga. One day, LaPuan (their paths crossed briefly in the “Tusk”) comes to their school with another mission of state importance.

New fanatics are announced in Canada – sosinatsi. Yes, yes, you heard right: Nazi sausages. But not with those, oh, not with those they contacted. To the best of his ability, LaPuan helps to prevent a universal conspiracy, and to top it off, he arms himself with a guitar and incendiaryly accompanies the girls on stage. Truly the detective we deserve.