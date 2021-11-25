Jolie and Pitt’s daughter, who found her femininity, showed a talent for dancing

The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt named Shilo Nouvel has shown her creative talent.

After the news that the girl identified herself as boy John, she appeared in public in a very feminine way. And now it turned out that the young heiress of the stars is also a born dancer.

This was announced by an insider of In Touch, after a video of Shiloh dancing spread across social networks. The girl appeared in hip-hop lessons for beginners in Los Angeles and immediately found herself in her element. She managed to accurately repeat all the movements of the choreographer to the hit Missy Elliot Get ur freak on, and without really straining.

“Now her main love is dance, and she is really good at it. She likes that she can feel the music, relax and be relaxed, which is very important. She loves all styles of dance, but her favorites are hip-hop and freestyle, ”says the insider.

He added that Shiloh’s stellar parents are impressed with her success, since they themselves know little about dancing. Both are delighted that their daughter is emerging from her shell and is increasingly appearing on the red carpets.

Worried about Hollywood influence: Brad Pitt on 15-year-old Shiloh’s social involvementThe actor is glad that Shiloh is becoming more confident, but continues to worry about the teenager.

Recall that the acting couple broke up in 2016, but until 2021 they fought relentlessly in court for custody of their six children, three of whom are adopted.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.