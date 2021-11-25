JPMorgan: Ethereum’s Growth Potential Is Higher Compared To Bitcoin

Ethereum is a more attractive investment object in comparison with the first cryptocurrency due to its lower sensitivity to the influence of macroeconomic factors. Analysts of JPMorgan came to such conclusions, writes The Independent.

According to experts, since the beginning of the year, Ethereum has risen in price six times, while Bitcoin – by 96%.

Dynamics of growth in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum since the beginning of the year. Data: JPMorgan.

As a result, the total market value of the second cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization has reached half of that of the first.

Experts predicted further growth of this ratio. The driver will be the continued growth of the DeFi sector and NFTs relying on the underlying Ethereum technology. In turn, bitcoin remains only a means of payment, as in El Salvador, and a store of value like gold, they added.

“The rise in bond yields and the subsequent normalization of monetary policy are putting downward pressure on bitcoin as a digital counterpart to gold, as well as on the precious metal itself. As Ethereum derives its value from applications, it seems less susceptible to this trend. “, – the experts emphasized.

Recall that Goldman Sachs analysts predicted Ethereum growth to $ 8000 by the end of the year.

Earlier, the founder of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, Vitalik Buterin, admitted the superiority of his project over bitcoin as a defensive asset.

