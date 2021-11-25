Kanye West says God will reunite him with Kim Kardashian

It looks like the rapper doesn’t like rumors about Kim’s romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye West believes God will reunite him with Kim Kardashian. He thinks that he should be near the children, and therefore the Lord will force them to come back together to set an example for millions of separated couples.

“The media is making a story that is far from what God wants,” West explained in a speech at the Thanksgiving dinner. “The Lord wants you to know that everything can be redeemed. We make mistakes in every relationship. mistakes, publicly doing what is unacceptable for my husband, but here and now I want to change their history.

I didn’t know that I would have to be here now, to stand with this microphone. But I won’t let the tabloids make my family history, I won’t let Hulu [который показывает шоу “Семейство Кардашьян”], won’t let Disney – I’m a pastor in my home! I need to be with my children as often as possible. And if I cannot be in the same house with them, I must be in the house next door. Do everything to be as close to their life as possible.

And if the enemy can divide KimYe [этим словом обычно называли пару Ким и Канье], millions of families will accept our divorce. But when the Lord – who has already won and never lost – brings us together again, it will convince millions of families and make them see that divorce can be overcome. That you can overcome the trauma that the devil uses and makes them suffer and step over the homeless on the way to the Gucci boutique. “

With Kim Kardashian West broke up in February this year. The couple spent the 2020th separately from each other, and then in family therapy. However, there was no reconciliation, and in February, Kim filed for divorce.

In November, the tabloids celebrated Kim Kardashian’s frequent meetings with comedian Pete Davidson. “Pete already told her that he doesn’t want to date anyone but her,” a source told E! obviously she likes him a lot. “