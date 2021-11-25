Kardashian, Grande and Gerber: with whom the main ladies’ man of Hollywood Pete Davidson was having an affair – novosti-shou-biznesa

Recently, the press exploded with news of 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson’s romance with 41-year-old reality star Kim Kardashian. But not only because of this, the man received the title of “womanizer” in the American media.

Who is Pete Davidson

Peter Davidson was born in New York, where he still lives. He is a comedian, humorist and actor. The star said that at the age of 6 he lost his father, who worked as a firefighter. Due to the tragedy, the guy had mental health problems, and as a teenager he thought about suicide.

From the age of 16, the guy began performing in stand-up clubs, and then began to appear from time to time in comedy episodes of MTV. His television debut allowed Pete to perform with a stand-up on Comedy Central.

One of Davidson’s main achievements is his participation in the show Saturday Night Live – then he was only 20 years old. In 2015, the guy was included in the Forbes list as one of the richest people under 30 in the Hollywood & Entertainment category. But it was not so much jokes that made him famous all over the world, as novels with the rich and most influential girls.

Who did Pete Davidson romance with?

Ariana Grande

In early May 2018, Pete Davidson began dating Ariana Grande – it was his longest romance. A short time later, the couple announced their engagement at the celebration of Robert Pattinson’s birthday in Los Angeles.

The couple did not plan to immediately celebrate the wedding, since the singer was engaged in a promotional campaign for the fourth album. But already in October 2018, Ariana and Pete canceled their engagement. The reason for the breakup was called the artist’s worries over the death of ex-beloved Mac Miller, as well as the fact that Davidson was allegedly tired of the attention of the paparazzi.



Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande / Photo Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

The comedian had an affair with a 20-year-old senior English actress in January 2019. They met at the Golden Globe afterparty, from where they left home together. After that, Kate and Pitt appeared at a hockey game, where they kissed and hugged.

After 3 months, the celebrities broke off the relationship. The media wrote that this time Beckinsale could not stand the annoying journalists.

Margaret Qualley

A short time later, in August 2019, the comedian began dating Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. Several times the couple was seen on walks and romantic dates. However, the romance lasted only a month, after which the stars parted.

Margaret Qualley’s mother Andie McDowell called their couple “beautiful” and their relationship “good.”

Kaia Gerber

Already in October, Pete Davidson started a relationship with his daughter Cindy Crawford and model Kaia Gerber. The media more than once published photos of passionate kisses of celebrities.

The model and comedian spent a vacation in Miami, but after three months their relationship ended. As Davidson later said, he was the initiator of the break.

We only met for a few months. She’s very young, and I’ve been through a lot. We broke up before I had to go to rehab. I understand that she should have fun, and not worry about some guy who is constantly in trouble,

Pete said.

Phoebe Davenor

The comedian withdrew from the relationship for a long time, but in 2021 he regained the status of “womanizer”. Phoebe and Pete’s likely romance was first discussed in March. Lovers often appeared near each other’s houses. Pete Davidson then confirmed that he was having an affair with his stellar crash.

Less than six months later, the comedian and the actress parted ways. It was rumored that the reason for this was the great distance.



Pete Davidson and Phoebe Davenor / Photo Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was often suspected of having a relationship, but there was no evidence of this. But on October 29, the 27-year-old comedian and 41-year-old socialite were spotted together in California. The couple spent time together in an amusement park, where they held hands. But insiders then denied rumors about their romance and called the American stars friends.

Subsequently, celebrities fueled rumors about the novel with a joint photo from the birthday of Pete Davidson. Already in November, the media confirmed that the reality star and the comedian were indeed dating. The other day they were seen together again on a date.

Note that not everyone believes in the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Netizens suspect that this is a PR stunt by Kris Jenner. So she allegedly wants to divert attention from Travis Scott’s death concert.



Photo from the birthday of Pete Davidson / Photo from Instagram Flavor Flave