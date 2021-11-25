https://ria.ru/20211124/ukraina-1760619643.html
Kiev has crossed all reasonable boundaries, said Gryzlov
2021-11-24T20: 57
2021-11-24T20: 57
2021-11-24T21: 37
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
Russia
Luhansk
Donetsk (Donetsk region)
Boris gryzlov
armed forces of ukraine
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Kiev has crossed all reasonable boundaries, continuing shelling of Donbass and declaring the use of military drones, said Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation in the contact group Boris Gryzlov. In addition, the Kiev authorities continue to illegally detain the representative of Luhansk in the JCCC Andrei Kosyak, “Gryzlov told reporters following the meeting on Wednesday. whether the use of attack UAVs, as well as the publicly announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, permission for the commanders on the ground to open fire at their own discretion, the signed ceasefire agreements. “The head of the OSCE SMM Chevik confirmed that the use of drones is indeed a violation, while refuting the fact of the use of Bayraktar in Donbass,” the permanent representative noted. statements about violations of existing agreements, “Kiev did not answer.” “Also, the Ukrainian representatives ignored the demand of Donetsk and Lugansk to immediately return to the fulfillment of their obligations under the signed agreements to strengthen the ceasefire. It is necessary to return Ukraine to fulfill its obligations to observe the ceasefire,” Gryzlov said. Also, the Ukrainian delegation again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of settlement, under By any far-fetched pretext for disrupting the negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said following the meeting on Wednesday. “At today’s meeting of the Contact Group, the Ukrainian delegation again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of settlement, under any far-fetched pretext breaking up the negotiations. Kiev is still blocked the work of the subgroups of the contact group in all areas, “Gryzlov told reporters. In addition, Kiev rejected the recommendation of the Russian side to discuss the parameters of the future regime of coexistence of Ukraine in the draft road maps s and Donbass, said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation in the contact group Boris Gryzlov following the meeting on Wednesday. special status, which has shown its ineffectiveness. The remarks of Donetsk and Lugansk about Kiev’s unwillingness to conduct the dialogue on the parameters of special status prescribed by the set of measures since March 2015 was ignored. Our recommendation to the parties to discuss the parameters of the future coexistence regime between Ukraine and Donbass in the draft roadmaps was supported by Donetsk and Lugansk, but rejected by Kiev, “Gryzlov told reporters. In his words,” this is a clear and complete degradation of the political position of the Ukrainian authorities, who are not really ready to negotiate substantively with the second party to the conflict. “” Kiev demonstrates a complete degradation of its position on the issue of political settlement, “the permanent representative concluded.
in the world, ukraine, kiev, russia, luhansk, donetsk (donetsk region), boris gryzlov, ukrainian armed forces, osce, smm osce, the situation in the dpr and lnr
Also, the Ukrainian delegation again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of the settlement, under any far-fetched pretext, disrupting the negotiations, said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation in the contact group Boris Gryzlov following the meeting held on Wednesday.
“At today’s meeting of the contact group, the Ukrainian delegation again demonstrated its unwillingness to follow the peace process of settlement, under any far-fetched pretext, disrupting the negotiations. Kiev still blocked the work of the subgroups of the contact group in all directions,” Gryzlov told reporters.
In addition, Kiev rejected the recommendation of the Russian side to discuss the parameters of the future regime of coexistence of Ukraine and Donbass in the draft road maps, said the permanent representative of the Russian Federation in the contact group Boris Gryzlov following the meeting held on Wednesday.
“The Ukrainian side refused any work on agreeing with the Donbass a roadmap for a comprehensive political settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk agreements, insisting on the discussion of an isolated law on special status, which has shown its ineffectiveness. Comment of Donetsk and Lugansk about Kiev’s unwillingness to carry out the prescribed set of measures with The dialogue on the parameters of special status was ignored in March 2015. Our recommendation to the parties to discuss the parameters of the future coexistence regime of Ukraine and Donbass in the draft road maps was supported by Donetsk and Lugansk, but rejected by Kiev, “Gryzlov told reporters.
According to him, “this is a clear and complete degradation of the political position of the Ukrainian authorities, who are really not ready to substantively negotiate with the other side of the conflict.”
“Kiev is demonstrating a complete degradation of its position on the issue of political settlement,” the permanent representative concluded.
