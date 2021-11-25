Kim Kardashian gave the first interview after the decision to divorce Kanye West

Month ago became knownthat 40-year-old Instagram star Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old rapper Kanye West have decided to divorce: a romantic story of more than 10 years has come to an end. Despite the fact that the relevant documents were at the disposal of the journalists, the stars themselves have not yet personally confirmed their decision to disperse. And it doesn’t seem to happen until the exit new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashianswhich will be the last one. It is reported that it will discuss the details of the divorce proceedings and the reasons for the divorce. In addition, for the sake of maintaining intrigue, all members of the film crew signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Therefore, it is obvious that Kim is not going to reveal all the cards ahead of time, but she shared the details of the past 2020. The day before, a new episode of the Good Morning Vogue show was released on the American Vogue YouTube channel. In it, Kim said that last year was not easy for her, but her children helped her a lot.

I think this year has been difficult for a lot of people, but I also think this year has been a kind of cleansing and just a huge opportunity for people to learn how to be really grateful for the simple things. I think many have awakened, understood who they really want to spend time with, who they want to let into their home, because everyone is scared and everyone is afraid of everything. Despite the fact that it was a difficult year, I think during this time many of us seemed to be born again, showed our creative side, spent a lot of time with our family … All this time I was able to spend with my children. And it’s priceless

– said the host Kim and added meaningfully:

I always try to look at things in a positive way. And this is undoubtedly the positive side of the past year.

Recall Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met many years ago through mutual friends and immediately became friends, but then no romantic feelings arose between them. According to the rapper himself, his heart began to beat faster the moment he saw Kim in the photo in which she was captured with her friend Paris Hilton during a visit to Australia in 2006. But these were only faint hints of future feelings.

In February 2009, West and Kardashian met again – at the Y-3 show in New York. Once again, Kim was not alone. Kanye later admitted that he already had feelings for Kim at the time.

I dreamed of being next to her and even imagined myself among the Kardashians on their Christmas card.

In 2010, Kanye finally had a real chance to fulfill his dream – Kim left the athlete Reggie Bush, and he himself parted ways with actress and model Amber Rose. A little later, West and Kardashian were spotted having a sweet chat at her DASH store and then at her birthday party. West also helped the girl with the filming of the Jam video and even took part in it, but he still did not succeed in gaining Kim’s favor. The socialite continued to see Kanye only as a friend, and their relationship remained neutral.

Read the continuation of this story in our material “Star Affair: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West”.