Kim Kardashian spoke about the reasons for the divorce from Kanye West: “Differences in views”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

No sooner had the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show ended than the reunion had already taken place (this is not the “Friends” reunion to wait!). Representatives of the Kardashian family – Jenner, who were the main characters of the reality, got together for a special edition, which was hosted by Andy Cohen.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Andy Cohen, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Cohen managed to get 40-year-old Kim Kardashian to talk and elicit new details from her about the divorce from 44-year-old Kanye West, who is now rumored to be dating Irina Shayk.

Earlier, in the last episode of the TV show, Kim had already touched on the topic of problems in marriage with Kanye, but after the divorce (she filed for him in February this year, and the shooting took place earlier), she did not comment on this topic in detail. And so Kardashian nevertheless decided to share with the fans new information about the reasons for the divorce.

It was not any one reason from one side or the other. I think it was just a general divergence of views on some issues that led to this decision, and I in no way want anyone to think that I didn’t do my best or that I didn’t try.

– said Kim.

She previously noted that it was difficult for her to share the Kanye lifestyle and did not want to live on a ranch in Wyoming, where West often lived recently.

Kardashian also made it clear that, despite this difference in views, the former spouses still managed to find common points on important issues.

We have an amazing relationship as parents of our children! I respect him very much, and I think that it will be so. I will always be Kanye’s biggest fan! He is the father of my children. Kanye will always be a family

– she shared.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children

Recall that the couple have four children in common: eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. The couple seems to have settled the issues of joint custody. Kim also expressed hope that she and Kanye can remain true friends.

Cohen also asked if the Skims founder would display a less sexy image after becoming a lawyer.

You can combine it all,

– retorted Kim.

The star noted that since she is “in best shape” in her life, she will post photos in a bikini if ​​she wants to.

You have to be yourself. However, I do not want to embarrass my children, so there will be limits,

– concluded the Kardashian.

Recall that Kim planned to get a law degree and become a lawyer, but so far failed the exam.

It is worth noting that Kim’s outspoken image was previously criticized by Kanye when he was still her husband. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019, West said that “her dress at the Met Gala was too sexy,” after which the couple fell out.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala