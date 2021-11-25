Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand has become an official partner of the US Olympic team

All products designed for athletes will be available for sale in July

Kim Kardashian West has announced on social media that her shapewear brand Skims is collaborating with the U.S. national team for the upcoming 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Skims has designed official lingerie, pajamas and leisure sets for the US Women’s Team. On her personal Instagram account, Kim revealed that the collaboration was initiated by Team Usa.

The collection of Olympic clothing follows the minimalist style of Skims, with the addition of Olympic symbols and the national flag. The first to try on the form were the football player Alex Morgan, the swimmer Hayley Anderson, the basketball player Eja Wilson, the athletes Scout Bassett and Dalaila Muhammad.

All products will also be included in the brand’s capsule collection and will be available for sale in online store retailer. The start of sales is scheduled for July – by the beginning of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on 23 July.

The Skims brand was launched in 2019 and is currently valued at $ 1.6 billion after attracting $ 154 million in investments.