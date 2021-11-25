Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to try a “loose” relationship

Celebrities decided on a risky experiment.





Rumors of a reunion between the 23-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old rapper turned out to be true, but it’s not that simple. TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are raising their 3-year-old daughter Stormi, have decided to renew their romance, but with one caveat: their relationship will be free. That is, celebrities are officially a couple, but can date other people.

Insiders noted that since breaking up in 2019, Travis has enjoyed his bachelor life, but has been thinking more and more about a full-fledged family with Kylie lately. Celebrities decided to give their relationship another chance and both agreed to an experiment.

Earlier, Jenner and Travis had a family day at Disneyland in Anaheim, which once again fueled rumors of a reunion. And earlier this month, Kylie took off in Miami to have fun at Travis’ birthday party. All weekend the stars were inseparable and behaved like real lovers.

“Even after breaking up, they always spent a lot of time together. They are great at parenting and love to hang out, ”a source told People magazine.