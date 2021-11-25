Kylie Minogue marries Briton

The words of the actress were confirmed by Solomons’ stepmother. Gloria has been living with his father for 41 years. She admitted that she was incredibly happy for Paul and Kylie, and noted that they had forbidden to share the details of the joyful event.

“This is so exciting! Kylie is very cute. We are all glad they are getting married! But, you will forgive me, I cannot say more. I was asked, “- reports the words of Solomons’ stepmother to the Daily Mail.

Fans of the star were delighted with the news of Minogue’s engagement. “Finally!”, “We’ve been waiting for this!”, “Kylie, congratulations!”, “They are a great couple!”, “Hurray!”, “I hope Kylie does not break this engagement”, “What great news! Happy for Kylie and Paul! ” – wrote the singer’s fans.

Rumors that Solomons would propose to the artist appeared two years ago. Then the insiders said that the creative director of the magazine had already bought his beloved an engagement ring with an emerald. Paul was preparing a birthday surprise for Kylie. In this he was helped by the sister of pop diva Danny.

Minogue met Solomons through mutual friends. At that time, the singer was not looking for a relationship. However, Paul managed to interest her, and now they have been together for three years. For Kylie, this marriage will be the first.