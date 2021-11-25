Landfill commander Kapustin Yar sent under house arrest

A military court sent Major General Oleg Kislov, chief of the state central training ground of the Ministry of Defense Kapustin Yar, under house arrest. RIA Novosti was informed about this in the 235th garrison court.

Kislov is suspected of bribery in the case of the loss of three hundred tons of fuel belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to Kommersant, the charge was brought against the Major General on the basis of the testimony of his subordinate, Colonel Alexei Prudnikov. After that, the military court released Prudnikov from custody and placed him under house arrest.

Sources close to the investigation explained that the condition for the release of the accused from the isolation ward was the confession of guilt, repentance and the pre-trial agreement he concluded on cooperation with the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office. As part of this deal, Prudnikov admitted that in 2019 he allowed Ya-Avtodizel to pump out the fuel storage of a school of technicians with a volume of 300 tons. In the documents, the operation was designated as cleaning a specially guarded military facility, so Ya-Avtodizel did not pay for fuel oil. However, later the general director of the contractor company, as it followed from the testimony of the colonel, gave him one million 900 thousand rubles in cash, which he shared with his boss, the commander of the Kapustin Yar test site, General Oleg Kislov.

A colleague and acquaintance of Oleg Prudnikov’s, on condition of anonymity, told Kommersant that it was not fuel oil that was actually pumped out from the landfill, but wastes that could contaminate the territory of the military school. The interlocutor of the publication notes that Prudnikov “solved the environmental problem for free,” and the company received raw materials for processing and obtaining fuel from it. According to a colleague, Prudnikov did not admit his guilt for half a year when Prudnikov found himself in a Moscow pre-trial detention center in May this year, but the detention and constant “psychological pressure” became “unbearable” for him.

The commander of Kapustin Yar, General Oleg Kislov, was detained at the range in November and escorted from the Astrakhan region to Moscow.

