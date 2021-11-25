Large Ethereum holders have accumulated $ 2.1 billion in Shiba Inu tokens :: RBC.Crypto

The total number of crypto investors who own the “meme” cryptocurrency has reached a record high above 995 thousand.

The largest Ethereum holders have accumulated on their wallets almost 50 trillion “meme” Shiba Inu tokens ($ 2.1 billion, taking into account the current exchange rate as of November 24), according to data service WhaleStats, which monitors transactions in the network of the largest altcoin by capitalization. The service also reported that the number of Shiba Inu holders reached a record high above 995 thousand.

In November, several large transactions for the purchase of Shiba Inu tokens were recorded. 7 november unknown bought 20 trillion tokens worth about $ 1.15 billion. On November 17, a crypto investor acquired a “meme” cryptocurrency for $ 8.3 million. On November 22, an unknown person bought Shiba Inu for $ 36.8 million.

On November 24, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.000039 (down 55% from all-time high). At the end of last month, the altcoin set an all-time high above $ 0.000086. In October, the “meme” token has risen in price by more than 1000%.

