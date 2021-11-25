Readers of the influential French newspaper Le Figaro, commenting on the statements of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, called on the Elysee Palace to abandon blaming Russia for all its troubles. On Sunday, the head of French diplomacy, during an interview with the country’s popular media outlets for RTL, LCI and the Le Figaro newspaper, said that Russia was allegedly “increasing the presence of troops on the border with Ukraine,” adding that a violation of this country’s sovereignty would have for Moscow “serious consequences.” He also accused Russia of building up its military presence in Africa.

Readers of the newspaper note that the exaggeration of the Russian topic among high-ranking French politicians is becoming an obsession, as are the attempts to present Russia as an “inconvenient neighbor.” As one of the users noted, Russian President Vladimir Putin defends the interests of his country, and French President Emmanuel Macron and his European friends defend the interests of global liberalism. Other users accused the minister of “inexplicable hatred of Russians”, pointing out that “there are two types of people: those who understand what is happening, and those who are powerlessly watching what is happening” with a clear hint towards Le Drian, who was Defense of France has often made harsh statements of a populist nature against Moscow. Another user noted that for the minister, the very fact that “the Russians contain armed forces on their own territory” is already a provocation. Finally, another reader, quoted by radio Sputnik, wondered why recently the French have been constantly hearing that the administrations of the United States, Great Britain, Turkey, Russia and even Algeria are to blame for the weakening of France. In general, users called the minister’s statements full of hatred towards Russians and meaningless.

Meanwhile

However, as Le Figaro notes, in his speech, the disgruntled and irritated minister “walked” not only across Russia. He once again criticized London’s position in the fisheries dispute, calling British Prime Minister Johnson a “populist.” Last week, he made an extremely harsh statement in an interview with Le Monde, essentially looking for “enemies of France”, while using the term “diplomatic populism”, which was ambiguously perceived in the political elite and the public in France. “Our competitors have no taboos or restrictions: they project private militias everywhere, hijack planes, blow up satellites, they subjugate peoples, siphon resources on certain continents, I mean Africa, forcing the respective countries to collapse due to debt. We must act now, otherwise history will not wait for us, “the French foreign minister said categorically and without supporting his theses with facts, in a far from diplomatic style. “Populism seems to bother the minister, even if, he stresses, there are many countries in Europe, such as Germany, Italy or Spain,” Le Figaro concludes.