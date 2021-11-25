“Let’s wait, but what exactly – think for yourself”

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday did not make a decision on the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the liquidation of the international historical, educational, charitable and human rights society “Memorial” (“International Memorial”), announcing a break in the session until December 14. A human rights organization, recognized as a foreign agent in 2016, repeatedly violated the law: it did not mark several messages on the Internet, books and one historical board game with the word “foreign agent”. This is a violation of the Constitution, the Convention on Human Rights and the law on foreign agents, the organization should be closed, insisted representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Justice and Roskomnadzor. The lawyers retorted: “Memorial” paid fines in the amount of more than 4.5 million rubles, “glued the necessary labels”, repeated punishment is disproportionate and, moreover, is impossible under the law. As previously suggested by the experts interviewed by Kommersant, the decision of the Supreme Court will not be made until the members of the presidential Human Rights Council (HRC) present a report on the Memorial case to Vladimir Putin.

More than 300 people came to support Memorial at the building of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. The crowd, immense by the standards of covid restrictions, stood at the court all five hours while the session was going on. About three dozen journalists, several artists (making sketches of the trial) and human rights activists were allowed into the spacious pink room with crystal chandeliers. All were seated strictly across a chair from each other and were forbidden to shoot video.

On the side of the plaintiff, in addition to three employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, officials from the Ministry of Justice and Roskomnadzor were housed. It was the supervisory agency that applied to the Supreme Soviet with a demand to liquidate the human rights association “Memorial” as a systematic violator of the current legislation. The defendant was represented by eight lawyers and lawyers, among whom was the vice-president of the Moscow Bar Association, member of the HRC Henry Reznik. Several flimsy stacks of white sheets lay in front of the prosecutors. In front of the lawyers were boxes of case materials. The prosecutors were gloomily silent. The lawyers seemed to be brainstorming.

When Judge Alla Nazarova entered and the audience stood up, a battery of tripods lined up from the positions of the plaintiffs to the line of the defendants – journalists with cameras were allowed to film only the beginning of the hearing.

Detentions began in the street. The first was Olga Bakst, who barely managed to unfold a poster similar to those worn by members of the “Immortal Regiment” on May 9 – photographs of two men who probably died during the war or repressions (searching for names and disclosing archives is one of the main areas of work ” Memorial “).

Above their portraits, Mrs. Bakst wrote: “Thank you, Memorial, for remembering us.” Later, two more people were taken to the paddy wagon, who tried to stand up with placards in support of the “administrative defendant.”

The process began with the rejection of four Memorial motions. The lawyers asked, among other things, to “reclaim the case materials” in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow, which fined the organization for the lack of the “foreign agent” marking on books, messages on the Internet and even on the board game “74”, which originated in the 1980s and is preserved in the Museum “International Memorial “. According to the lawyer Maria Eismont, the materials would show that the representatives of the organization had eliminated all violations even before the court decisions entered into force. “This is important, because you are demanding that the oldest human rights organization be liquidated on the basis of violations that Memorial eliminated immediately,” Mrs. Eismont addressed prosecutors Tatyana Vlasova, Victoria Maslova and Dmitry Vagurin. They objected, and the court found the materials of the Tverskoy court “superfluous”. However, Alla Nazarova allowed Yan Rachinsky, head of the Memorial board, and Elena Zhemkova, executive director, to speak. Both stated that they had never violated either the Russian Constitution or the Convention on Human Rights, as the plaintiffs pointed out.

Recall that the absence of the “foreign agent” marking on several materials of the International Memorial, recorded in 2019, is the main reason for the prosecutor’s office’s claim to the court. Earlier, the department explained to Kommersant that the demand to liquidate the human rights association is based on “systemic” violations by Memorial of the law on public associations, and “the fact of performing the function of a foreign agent is hidden.” On Thursday, prosecutors developed this idea in court, reiterating that Memorial received foreign funding and carried out political activities (two prerequisites for being recognized as a foreign agent), thereby violating, among other things, the Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In stating this, the prosecutor Victoria Maslova became very agitated. “Memorial has grossly violated the rights of an unlimited circle of persons,” she said, gasping for air through a thick mask. The question of Maria Eismont, what kind of information interferes with the “spiritual and moral development of children” (quote from the speech of the prosecutor) and, most importantly, “is the public organization a subject of violation of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms,” Ms. Maslova and her colleagues were thrown into a stupor …

There was a pause in the large chandelier room. It lasted several minutes, the prosecutors were silent, looking at the papers and telephones. “Sit down, two,” whispered lawyer Mikhail Biryukov. “If there is no answer, then it’s not scary, just tell them,” Grigory Vaypan saved everyone.

“Of course, it’s okay, well, there is simply no answer in front of my eyes,” the judge was inspired.

Human rights activists and priests, including ex-head of the HRC Vladimir Lukin and rector of the Holy Trinity Church in Khokhlakh, Aleksey Uminsky, are sitting on sofas near the hall. Memorial’s lawyers asked the court to summon them (as well as a dozen other well-known scientists and lawyers, representatives of human rights NGOs and religious confessions) as witnesses. The court refused and announced a recess.

Returning to the hall, Alla Nazarova continued to listen to the explanations of the parties. Jan Raczynski recalled the ruling of the Constitutional Court, which clarified in 2016 that an international organization cannot be recognized as a foreign agent. “Rehabilitation of victims of repression is also the work of the state,” noted Mr. Rachinsky, pointing out, among other things, the joint work of “Memorial” with state authorities.

Memorial is accused not of 20 protocols on violation of the law on “foreign agents”, but 10 episodes, because when drawing up a protocol for an NGO, the prosecutor’s office automatically draws up the same one against the head, Grigory Vaipan pointed out. Gross violations of the law, the lawyer recalled the resolution of the Supreme Court itself, are “denial of fundamental democratic principles”, “calls for violence”, “harm to the life and health of citizens.” “When not all materials are labeled, this is a formality, stigmatizing, but still a formality,” he stressed, pointing out that the law does not contain a list of materials that need to be marked.

The fines were extinguished a year ago, Memorial paid the fines, was punished and cannot be punished (“and liquidation is a measure of responsibility”) again for the same violations.

Senior lawyer of the Memorial Human Rights Center (included in the register of foreign agents; the Moscow prosecutor’s office demands its liquidation) Tatyana Glushkova, speaking about the proportionality of violations and the requirements of the Prosecutor General’s Office, listed the resources where the absence of the mark “foreign agent” was found: “A site with materials about the events of 1968, it is dedicated to the year that the UN called the year of human rights, the site NKVD.ru – about the employees of this organization, a site about victims of Stalinist repressions, a site where you can request information about repressed relatives. Memorial has 35 websites, each of which regularly publishes tens of thousands of messages, Ms. Glushkova pointed out, stressing once again the singularity of violations of the law.

Lawyer Mikhail Biryukov, through the bailiffs, handed the judge two large boxes – almost a thousand printed messages in support of Memorial from families of the repressed and several dozen books of the organization. The boxes with the logo were placed right in front of Alla Nazarova, and it turned out that not only the judge was looking at the hall, but also the word “REHABILITATION”, large written on the box with thanks. At the same time, Mr. Biryukov read the titles of Memorial, which took several minutes. “Laureate of the Yegor Gaidar, Andrei Sakharov Prize, the Potanin Charitable Foundation, the RBC newspaper, Hrant Dink, the Holocaust Museum, – the lawyer seemed to represent an eminent guest. – In the end, there is a diploma of the Intermuseum participant from the Ministry of Culture.”

The time has come for Olga Spitsina, head of the department of the Ministry of Justice for NGO affairs, to speak. She said that Memorial was added to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities in 2002, and began to repeat the arguments of the Prosecutor General’s Office: “The organization must comply with the requirements of the current legislation on labeling, and therefore certain requirements are imposed on it, provided for by the seventh federal law. The organization fulfills the reporting requirements ”. She was quickly and briefly supported by a representative of the ILV, apparently catching how bored the audience was at the fourth hour of the meeting.

Satisfied with the fact that no one else wants to make an explanation, Alla Nazarova announced a break in the meeting: “Until December 14”.

The Kommersant correspondent asked Henry Reznik why he did not speak with his colleagues. “We have assigned roles,” snapped the lawyer. When asked whether he will speak in December and whether he plans to discuss the Memorial process with Vladimir Putin (the meeting of the HRC members and the president, according to Kommersant’s information, may take place as early as December 9, on the eve of Human Rights Day), Mr. Reznik replied: “Let’s wait, and what exactly – think for yourself.”

Maria Starikova