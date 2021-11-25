https://ria.ru/20211124/tegeran-1760636024.html

London, Paris and Berlin urge Tehran to open access to the Karaj facility

London, Paris and Berlin urge Tehran to open access to the Karaj facility

Britain, France and Germany call on Iran to immediately restore access for the IAEA to the facility in Karaj, the three countries said in a joint statement … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

LONDON, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. Britain, France and Germany are calling on Iran to immediately restore IAEA access to the Karaj facility, the three countries said in a joint statement released by the British Foreign Office. “Despite the understanding reached with Iran during negotiations in September, Iran continues to deny the IAEA access to the facility. TESA in Karaj. The fact that Iran has not fully complied with the agreement reached is of utmost concern and calls into question Iran’s willingness to act in good faith … We urge Iran to urgently restore access to the facility in Karaj for the IAEA, “the statement says. France and Germany are returning to talks in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear program, according to a joint statement by the European trio released by the British Foreign Office. when we withdrew from the negotiations in June, ” The next round of talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna is scheduled for November 29. nuclear program “. According to sources, Iran has offered to grant IAEA personnel access to the Karaj facility in exchange for a partial suspension of the agency’s investigation into nuclear materials found in Iran. Grossi refused. Earlier, Grossi held talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami. The parties discussed the format for further cooperation. Grossi also noted that Iran has not deviated from its commitments to develop its nuclear program. After Grossi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in November 2019, it became known that IAEA representatives had discovered particles of natural uranium of anthropogenic origin at an unreported facility in Iran. In early March of this year, the IAEA director general said that this clearly indicates that there were nuclear materials, but Tehran, after 1.5 years, still has not explained the presence of these particles at the facility. In April, the IAEA and Iran began negotiations at the level of technical experts on the detected uranium particles at a facility not declared by Tehran.

