LPR head surprised by EU reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass

The head of the LPR was surprised by the EU’s reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

LPR head surprised by EU reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass

The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik found it strange the EU’s call to Russia to cancel the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

2021-11-24T22: 25

2021-11-24T22: 25

2021-11-24T22: 59

LUGANSK, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik found it strange the EU’s call to Russia to cancel the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on simplifying the procedure for the supply of goods from Donbass. them on a par with the Russian ones before government purchases. The document also cancels export and import quotas for goods moved from Russia to the DPR / LPR and vice versa. The EU expressed regret in connection with the decree signed by Putin on support of Donbass, called for the cancellation of this decision. “Based on this logic, Minsk does not violate the economic strangulation of Donbass. Strange …” – Pasechnik wrote on Twitter.

2021

