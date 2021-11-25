https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760630336.html
LPR head surprised by EU reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass
The head of the LPR was surprised by the EU’s reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
LPR head surprised by EU reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass
The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik found it strange the EU’s call to Russia to cancel the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021
2021-11-24T22: 25
2021-11-24T22: 25
2021-11-24T22: 59
in the world
vladimir putin
European Union
Donetsk People’s Republic
Luhansk People’s Republic
Leonidas the beekeeper
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759099739_0 0:3048:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1b35ad2b6c6b6b2eb13056fa7344ba.jpg
LUGANSK, 24 Nov – RIA Novosti. The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik found it strange the EU’s call to Russia to cancel the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on simplifying the procedure for the supply of goods from Donbass. them on a par with the Russian ones before government purchases. The document also cancels export and import quotas for goods moved from Russia to the DPR / LPR and vice versa. The EU expressed regret in connection with the decree signed by Putin on support of Donbass, called for the cancellation of this decision. “Based on this logic, Minsk does not violate the economic strangulation of Donbass. Strange …” – Pasechnik wrote on Twitter.
https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760444798.html
Donetsk People’s Republic
Luhansk People’s Republic
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759099739_187 0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38cee679c3365e10aa4ed40fdd30603e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, vladimir putin, european union, donetsk people’s republic, luhansk people’s republic, leonid pasechnik, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia
LPR head surprised by EU reaction to Putin’s decree to support Donbass